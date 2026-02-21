UFC Veteran Advises Dana White & Co. to Not Sign Gable Steveson Despite MFL Win

Gable Steveson did it once again! The 25-year-old continued wreaking havoc as he dominantly defeated Hugo Lezama, the most experienced opponent he has faced so far at Mexico Fight League 3. The method? Another vicious first-round TKO while Jon Jones cheered from his corner. After getting three straight finishes in MMA, fans were convinced that Steveson is ready for UFC. However, a UFC insider thinks otherwise.

According to the former UFC lightweight, Josh Thomson, the ex-NCAA champion shouldn’t rush into the UFC’s heavyweight division. The reason? Well, ‘The Punk’ wants to see Steveson grow a little more before clashing against the best big dudes at Dana White’s promotion.

Josh Thomson advises the UFC not to sign Gable Steveson too soon

“Those people saying, “sign him now!” In reference to Gable Steveson. What is the rush?” Josh Thomson posted on X. “His fight was proof that he needs more time to develop. Not that he couldn’t be successful right away in a weak UFC HW Div, but rather to ensure his long-term success in the UFC,” he added.

After a very long time, Gable Steveson has become one of the most hyped heavyweight prospects who fans believe could eventually turn into a star in the UFC. That belief only grew stronger as the Indiana native kept piling up wins on his pro MMA record. However, while there is a reason behind the audience backing Steveson’s imminent debut in the UFC, Thomson might be right in saying that the heavyweight needs a little more time.

At the MFL 3 fight, Steveson definitely steamrolled his way to another victory. But at one point, Hugo Lezama landed a crisp spinning back kick to the head, which the 25-year-old ate like a boss and kept moving forward. Even so, he wasn’t able to anticipate that kick coming his way, and that’s where things can get tricky in the UFC.

If Steveson appears underprepared, he might still beat surface-level competition. But once the stakes rise and the former Olympian faces top-of-the-line athletes, he could struggle badly. Even with that factor in mind, Steveson recently revealed that he’s in positive talks with the UFC, aiming to debut on the White House card and believing he can put up serious competition right away.

That said, looking at the current state of the UFC heavyweight division, it feels like Steveson can inject some much-needed star power, and he has already made it clear what he thinks about the present state of the 265 lbs landscape.

The former NCAA champ talks about the current UFC heavyweight division

It’s no secret that the UFC’s heavyweight division is currently going through one of its weakest phases. Although the division has some revered athletes like Tom Aspinall, Ciryl Gane, and Waldo Cortes-Acosta, most of the talent feels stacked at the top. On the other hand, Valter Walker, Ante Delija, and Mario Pinto are rising, but the volume doesn’t seem to be enough.

In that situation, many fans believe Gable Steveson can actually give the division a much-needed spark. But as the former NCAA champ and Olympian understands his worth, what does he think about the division he’s looking forward to competing in one day? Well, fans might see some developmental gaps, but Steveson revealed that he doesn’t have much bad to say while simultaneously making it clear that a storm of dominance could be on the horizon.

“What do I think about the heavyweight division? There’s a lot of fantastic fighters,” Steveson told MMA Fighting. “I’ve got nothing bad to say about anybody. I come with respect. I come with great words for everybody but I also come with power, I come with domination. I come with timing. I come with speed. I come with youthfulness and I come as Gable Steveson to show up and create my own path and to get where I need to go. I’ve never got anything bad to say about anybody. I’m going to do my thing, and that works,” he added.

That’s definitely pure determination talking. For the unfamiliar, Jon Jones’ protégé already called out Tom Aspinall a year back, so he clearly has some big plans tied to the UFC. Now, it only remains to be seen whether the promotion actually signs Gable Steveson to give the heavyweight division a much-needed push.

