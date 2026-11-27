Minor fractures around one eye were the price of a split-decision win at Black Combat 17 in Seoul. Chris Leben, the UFC veteran who broke through on the first season of The Ultimate Fighter, returned after nearly 13 years away and collected his first MMA victory since 2011 at 46. The night also settled how his fighting career would end.

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Leben made it clear that the ending is final. Speaking on Wednesday’s episode of The Ariel Helwani Show with journalist Ariel Helwani, he said, “Not doing it again. Listen, this is a young man’s sport. That’s just the truth. I fought a guy that was my age. I wouldn’t want to go out there and fight a 25-year-old kid.”

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That view is backed by what happened in the cage. Yoshihiro Akiyama, the 51-year-old Japanese veteran, was close to Leben’s age, yet the 196-pound catchweight bout still went to a split decision, with two judges scoring it 29-28 for Leben. A first-round soccer kick also caused minor fractures around Leben’s eyes.

Money became the next talking point. On the show, Helwani asked if the Seoul purse ranked among his biggest, and Leben first replied, “That would be fair.” Pressed on whether it was his biggest ever, he added, “I think so,” before finishing with “Yeah. If you don’t count bonuses, then yes.”

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The caveat in that answer matters because his five UFC bonuses added $240,000 on top of his purses. His highest disclosed base pay was $46,000 at UFC 125, against Brian Stann, the former WEC light heavyweight champion. Black Combat, the South Korean promotion, has not revealed the Seoul figure, so the claim rests on his word against those UFC numbers.

The payday did not change his plans. In that conversation, Leben said, “I absolutely love being an official.” He later added, “This sport is my life. My life’s never going to be anything but combat. That being said, it’s time for me to wear a different hat.”

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That passion comes with an unpaid backstory. Later in that interview, Leben explained that it took six years of amateur officiating to reach the professional level, and that as a licensed California State Athletic Commission referee and judge, he now receives only a small travel payment.

The Seoul fight also carried personal history. Leben submitted Akiyama with a third-round triangle choke at UFC 116 in 2010 and earned $161,000, including a $75,000 Fight of the Night bonus. His UFC run then ended in 2013 after four consecutive losses, the last a TKO stoppage against middleweight Uriah Hall, which is why finishing with a win mattered.

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His move into officiating also has precedent. Frank Trigg, a former two-time UFC welterweight title challenger, retired in 2011, debuted as a referee in 2014, and now works major UFC cards. Herb Dean, regarded as a top referee, went 2-3 as a pro heavyweight between 2001 and 2007.

Whatever role Leben takes next, it follows a fighting career with plenty of highs and lows.

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What Chris Leben Leaves Behind

Chris Leben leaves with a professional record of 21-12, and 17 of those wins came by knockout or submission. His opponents included former UFC middleweight champions Anderson Silva and Michael Bisping, which shows how often he took on the biggest names.

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One of his sharpest moments came at UFC 132, where he stopped Wanderlei Silva, the former PRIDE champion, in 27 seconds. He went 12-10 across 22 UFC fights and also held the inaugural WEC middleweight title.

Bare-knuckle boxing gave him another outlet from 2018 to 2021, and he went 3-1 in that stretch. That run kept him in competition during the gap between his UFC exit and the Seoul rematch.

Outside competition, he owns and coaches at The Training Center in San Diego. He also spent six years as a combatives instructor for U.S. Navy SEALs. That teaching background supports the coaching and officiating work he wants to focus on.

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His 2016 autobiography, titled The Crippler after his nickname, covers his early life, his struggles with addiction, and his path to sobriety. Born on July 21, 1980, he turned 46 four months before the Seoul rematch, and he plans to build his next chapter around his gym, coaching, and officiating.