UFC Veteran Breaks Silence as FBI Investigates Canceled Fight Over Betting Scandal: “It Was Crazy”

Fight cancellations are nothing new in MMA, but having one pulled hours before fight night because of betting irregularities is a different kind of chaos. That’s exactly what happened to longtime UFC lightweight Michael Johnson earlier this year. The veteran was supposed to face Alexander Hernandez on January 24 at UFC 324, the promotion’s first event under the Paramount era, only for the bout to disappear from the card on the same day.

For fans watching from the outside, it was confusing. For Johnson, it was even stranger. He had already gone through the full fight week routine of media obligations, weigh-ins, and the usual logistics that come with fight preparation. Then the news arrived. And just like that, the fight was gone through no fault of his own. The 39-year-old finally broke his silence about the debacle during UFC 326 media day, explaining how abruptly everything unfolded.

“Literally right when we got off the stage for ceremonial weigh-ins, I got the bad news. It was crazy,” Johnson said. “It is just the world we live in now where things like this can get a fight pulled. We just have to move forward. I didn’t hear much in detail, but I understood where the UFC came from and why they had to pull the fight, but now we’re back here — no harm, no foul.”

While he said he didn’t receive detailed information at the time about what triggered the decision, Dana White, during the post-fight presser, confirmed that the FBI had become involved following the suspicious betting activity surrounding the fight.

For Johnson, the professional setback was secondary to the emotional blow of having to tell friends and family, who had traveled to Las Vegas to support him, that the fight was off.

“I was pissed. I was upset,” Johnson admitted. “I was really upset that I couldn’t fight but I was more upset that my friends, my family, everyone came out to Las Vegas to see me and I had to break the bad news to them.”

Michael Johnson even described calling his mother to explain the situation and dealing with the fallout. She initially feared he had done something wrong or gotten himself into trouble. However, the UFC compensated him “a little bit” for the canceled bout, and he ultimately still received payment for the fight week.

According to reports from that weekend, sportsbooks noticed significant movement in the betting line for Johnson vs. Hernandez. The odds shifted sharply in Johnson’s favor within hours, prompting gaming integrity services to flag the activity. Some sportsbooks quickly limited betting on the fight while others removed it entirely.

UFC CEO Dana White later confirmed that integrity monitors alerted the promotion, and they decided to act immediately rather than risk a repeat of past controversies.

Dana White pulls back the curtain on why he pulled Michael Johnson from UFC 324

The red flag, it turns out, appeared hours before the fighters were even scheduled to walk out. Johnson reportedly moved from +132 underdog to -102 favorite, a significant swing in a very short time window. In sports betting, that kind of movement rarely goes unnoticed.

“Yeah, that’s what it is, [a wagering flag],” Dana White explained at the UFC 324 post-fight press conference. “It happened again. We got called by the gaming integrity service, and I said, ‘I’m not doing this sh– again.’ So we pulled the fight.”

That decision wasn’t made in a vacuum. For those out of the loop, the UFC has been dealing with the fallout from previous betting controversies for several years now.

Back in 2022, featherweight Darrick Minner lost to Shayilan Nuerdanbieke in just over a minute. At the time, large late bets poured in on Nuerdanbieke shortly before the fight began. It was later revealed that Minner had entered the cage with a serious knee injury. The story spiraled into a wider scandal after investigators discovered Minner’s coach, James Krause, was running a betting service that allegedly provided inside information and fight picks.

Another suspicious situation surfaced in 2025 when Isaac Dulgarian suffered a quick loss to Yadier del Valle following a similar late betting shift. Dulgarian was released by the UFC shortly afterward, and reports indicated that federal investigators had begun looking into the fight.

For Michael Johnson, the situation ultimately became one of those strange chapters that fighters sometimes have to move past. He lost a fight, a moment, and the chance to perform in front of the people who traveled to support him. But at the same time, the bigger picture explains why the UFC made the call it did.