UFC Veteran Calls White House Card “McDonald’s for Casuals” Amid Conor McGregor and Brock Lesnar Buzz

The UFC is approaching its marquee White House event, and there are only a few months left. With anticipation building, fans are already wondering what fights will feature on the card. More importantly, will they have any real effect on the sport? Well, if those are the questions, a former heavyweight seems to think he has the answer.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Talking about the still-projected June 14 spectacle, UFC vet Brendan Schaub believes the White House outing could be “McDolands fore the casual fans,” as he titled his YouTube video with the same words. Meaning? ‘Big Brown’ feels the promotion may matchmake fights that carry little divisional consequence but deliver entertainment value for the casual crowd, much like the viewing habits of his own father.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brendan Schaub expects casual friendly matches at UFC White House

“You know where the hardcores and the people are invested in the sport of mixed martial arts and the UFC, this card is gonna completely halt the progression of the divisions,” Schaub said on Thiccc Boy YouTube podcast. “This card is going to be the casuals. It’s going to do all the views. But nothing’s going to move forward. The rankings, the belts, nothing’s going to move forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s going to be a few. Like, we get Ilia and Justin Gaethje, that’s going to move that division. But Jon Jones, Alex, doesn’t move it. Nate Diaz, Conor is doing what? So, certain fights on there, let’s say GSP comes back, which is not happening, but let’s say he does, it’s not moving forward. But what it does, though, my dad goes, ‘Oh my god, GSP is fighting Chuck Norris?’ Like some bull–t like that,” he added.

Schaub may have a point in suspecting that the White House card could become a stage where fan-favorite names from different eras collide. Also, some ongoing rumors seem to support that theory. Recently, a social media account named Up Front MMA stirred the pot by floating the idea of a heavyweight rematch between Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez, potentially headlining the card. On sheer name value alone, that is the kind of matchup that could break viewership charts.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Alongside that rumored clash, Conor McGregor has shown eagerness to feature on the event. And, it would not be surprising if the promotion revisits the trilogy with Nate Diaz on June 14. Meanwhile, a fight like Ilia Topuria vs Justin Gaethje, which actually carries divisional stakes, could add competitive legitimacy and make the card feel like a hybrid of spectacle and substance. The possibilities, at least for now, seem endless. However, we may soon get clarity.

Imago LAS VEGAS, NV – March 2: Dana White prepares for the face-off on stage for the attending press and the fans at MGM KA Arena for UFC 285 -Jones vs Gane : press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz on March 2, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV, United States. Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages Louis Grasse / SPP PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRAxMEX Copyright: xLouisxGrassex/xSPPx SPP_156213

At a recent Zuffa Boxing presser, Dana White revealed that three different versions of the White House card have been built. The promotion is expected to meet with Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., to finalize what stays and what gets trimmed. So while dream matchups continue to swirl, one UFC fighter is already eyeing the marquee event as the perfect stage to settle a long-standing grudge match.

ADVERTISEMENT

A grudge match brewing for June 14

ADVERTISEMENT

For a while, Bo Nickal and Colby Covington have been on a collision course. Both revered American stars rarely miss an opportunity to throw verbal shots at each other. One of those instances came at an RAF 5 post-fight presser when ‘Chaos’ called the former NCAA champion “Bozo Nickles,” continuing his streak of handing out infamous nicknames. Now, Nickal has decided to pay the welterweight back.

“Colby talks c— about me, then says he wants to move to 185 (pounds). I say okay, let’s fight at the White House. Now he’s trying to run away,” Nickal wrote on X. “What a wimp. Man up and take your beating @ColbyCovMMA.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That was definitely a strong callout. Covington has not fought for over a year since losing to Joaquin Buckley at UFC Tampa, a massive setback that raised questions about where he stands under Dana White’s banner. But if the popular American wants to make a comeback, a clash with Nickal at middleweight could be the perfect storyline, and the negotiations seem to be already going.

With so many options and possibilities floating around, the UFC White House card could shape up in several different ways. What fights do you think will actually happen at the event? Let us know in the comments section below.