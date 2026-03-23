UFC Veteran Defends Gordon Ryan From Steroid Allegations After “Eye-Opening” Training Session

Training sessions happen often in combat sports, but when a BJJ legend like Gordon Ryan teams up with a 22-fight UFC veteran, everyone wants to hear about the outcome. However, the situation becomes more complicated when controversial PED allegations surface. Throughout his more than 10-year career, critics have consistently questioned Ryan’s muscular, sculpted physique and dominance, accusing him of using PEDs. Although Ryan himself has acknowledged these allegations, recently, a UFC veteran defended him after testing his skills back in 2019.

On social media, the BJJ-focused page BJJOtter shared a clip from Jon Jones’ gym, where Jones offered $500 to anyone who could “stand up” against his coach, Gordon Ryan. In the video, 39-year-old MMA veteran Ose Abunaw accepted the challenge but failed to win the money. Consequently, the clip quickly gained traction and caught the attention of UFC fighter Michael Chiesa, who reposted it and shared his own training experience with Ryan.

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Gordon Ryan’s PED critics challenged by UFC veteran

“I trained with Gordon Ryan in 2019,” wrote Chiesa on X. “I got dismantled with pure technique. He could have ripped my limbs off if he wanted to but he used little to no strength. Very eye-opening experience.”

When a fan mentioned Ryan’s “steroid” past in the replies, Chiesa dismissed the criticism and argued that it does not take away from Ryan’s “technical prowess”.

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While no confirmed details reveal where Chiesa and Ryan trained together, Ryan continues to hold an unquestioned status in the sport. He has trained with elite athletes like Jon Jones and Gable Steveson, and he has faced top competitors such as Marcus Almeida and Craig Jones. Unlike many MMA fighters who avoid the subject, Gordon Ryan has openly addressed PED use in grappling. In fact, in 2024, he addressed it.

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“Even if it were to take 20 years off of my life,” said Gordon Ryan, “I wouldn’t regret doing the things that I’ve done to become the greatest of all time in this sport. Because ultimately, when I die, my legacy is what’s going to be remembered.”

Although not many rising BJJ students or pioneers may agree with Ryan’s statement, he has firmly established himself as a legend in the sport. Over time, his achievements have drawn widespread recognition.

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In the early stages of his career, major BJJ competitions did not enforce a consistent anti-doping system. While organizations like the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation began testing at select events, other prominent tournaments, such as the ADCC World Championship, took years to implement similar measures.

During 2016, when testing remained inconsistent across the sport, Ryan won seven ADCC gold medals. Now, at just 30, he has reportedly stepped away from competition, citing ongoing health issues.

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23-year-old BJJ star speaks on Gordon Ryan’s early retirement

Last month, on his 10th anniversary of earning his black belt, Gordon Ryan stunned fans when he announced his early retirement from active grappling via a social media post. He said stomach issues, along with other health problems, including infections and staph infections, have prevented him from training, which shocked combat sports fans since Ryan is only 30 years old. He also revealed that he has been unable to train since January 2024.

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Moreover, this is not the first time Ryan has stepped away from competition. He previously surprised fans when he announced his retirement before his planned fight in 2021 at the Asia-based ONE Championship. While he did not mention the reason behind the move, some rising BJJ stars, including Tye Ruotolo, have speculated that steroid use may have played a role in Ryan’s decision.

“(Gordon Ryan) did a lot of great things for sure. A lot of people can complain and say he was on steroids. The reality is in jiu-jitsu, the majority of these high level athletes are on steroids,” Ruotolo told MMA Fighting. “It’s hard to say ‘but he was on steroids.’ He still did all those great things while those other guys were on steroids.

“It’s a little salty from my point of view because (steroids) affects your longevity, too. I feel like he’d have a lot more years in the sport if maybe had he kept a cleaner lifestyle.”

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With that said, now that Gordon Ryan has ended his career at such a young age, how do you view his long and controversial journey in the sport? Share your thoughts below.