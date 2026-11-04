UFC Veteran Draws Retirement Line Unless Dana White Makes a Special Offer

At 37, UFC veteran Beneil Dariush is nearing the twilight of his career and is thinking carefully before officially calling it quits. The lightweight veteran has lost his last two fights against Quillan Salkilld and Benoit Saint-Denis by stoppage. With no clear future in the division, many believe ‘Benny’ hanging up his gloves is becoming a likely reality. However, Dariush has distinguished being an active and retired fighter, making it clear that he would only return if Dana White offers him something significant.

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In an interview with Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie, Dariush clarified that the reason behind his extended absence isn’t his recent losses. Instead, it stems from his newfound passion and responsibilities as a cornerman for his teammates at King’s MMA.

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“Honestly, I don’t have plans right now,” Dariush said. “My focus is these guys… I’ve got these guys in November and I’ve got these guys in December. If I feel like it… maybe next year, but right now the way the ball is rolling, I’ve got no complaints. Unless something big happens, I’m not jumping in anytime soon.”

Beneil Dariush grabbed headlines after serving as a cornerman for Marvin Vettori against Ismael Naurdiev at UFC 332 in October. The Assyrian native will make his next appearance as the head cornerman for UFC welterweight Uros Medic in his matchup against Kevin Holland at UFC 334 on November 14 at Madison Square Garden.

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Dariush’s team, King’s MMA, still operates under head coach Rafael Cordeiro. However, the UFC lightweight veteran eventually wants to open his own gym in 2027 after working alongside other fighters as a cornerman.

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With his attention shifting toward that goal, Dariush has made it clear to the UFC that he won’t return unless Dana White has something special in mind.

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“Retirement is a weird word,” Dariush added. “It’s like an American thing…. I don’t want to be like, ‘I’m retired’ and then two weeks later be like, ‘Oh, I feel like fighting again.’ If the feeling pops up, I’m calling Sean Shelby (UFC matchmaker), or I’m calling my manager and telling them I want to go. But currently nothing is popping up. Fighting is a weird thing because… I can be in the house but not be in the house.

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“I’m sure a lot of fighters understand what I’m saying with that. To go back to fighting, I would have to have something special as far as motivation goes. Being a champion was always the goal, and I can basically disappear even though I’m in front of the family. I was willing to do it… and I don’t know if I’m willing to do it just to fight.”

To be clear, Dariush’s statement suggests that he isn’t officially retired. However, he is effectively putting his fighting career on hold until he receives something worthwhile from White and the matchmakers. The only condition is that ‘Benny’s’ next fight must be meaningful enough to justify his return. Otherwise, he has no intention of competing. With that, the UFC lightweight has drawn a clear line regarding his retirement.

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However, this isn’t the first time Dariush has hinted at this possibility. Before facing Quillan Salkilld, Dariush admitted at the pre-fight presser that he was unsure whether his next fight would be his “last fight” or whether he would transition fully toward coaching. His latest comments have provided greater clarity about where his mind is.

Still, Dariush has left the door ajar for another intriguing possibility.

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Beneil Dariush contemplates performing in the RAF

While the UFC veteran puts his MMA career on hold, he wouldn’t mind testing his abilities elsewhere. Dariush is particularly interested in grappling, especially competing in Real American Freestyle (RAF), provided it doesn’t interfere with his commitment to coaching.

“With that being said… I’ve got the calls for some grappling,” Dariush added in the same interview. “Maybe even RAF.. That looks fun. I’d like to jump on that, and I’d like to wrestle. There’s guys who get to wrestle Jordan Burroughs…. You get to share the mat with Olympians. I love that part about it.

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“All these things look fun, but nothing is going to stop me from basically coaching at this moment. My goal is coaching. If the time doesn’t mix well with coaching, I won’t even grapple. It’s got to fit that as well.”

For Beneil Dariush, getting involved in the RAF could be a great option while the UFC figures out a compelling opportunity for him. Plus, the promotion has become a popular destination for former and active UFC fighters like Colby Covington, Khamzat Chimaev, and Arman Tsarukyan, helping them expand their reach and popularity beyond MMA.

With Dariush potentially joining the league, RAF would add another notable UFC name to its roster. That said, it remains to be seen when or if the veteran will make his walk to the Octagon again.