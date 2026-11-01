UFC Veteran Gets Retirement Ending With First-Round KO at Meta Apex as Fans Call It “Perfect Way to Go Out”

Ronda Rousey, Frankie Edgar, and Tony Ferguson are among the UFC veterans whose careers ended on a sour note after a string of losses. Julian Erosa was at risk of suffering a similar fate heading into UFC Vegas 123, with the 37-year-old entering his retirement fight against JeongYeong Lee as the underdog after back-to-back defeats. But ‘Juicy J’ wasn’t about to let his 16-year career end that way, especially right in front of his family.

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Erosa had already made it clear before the fight that he planned to retire regardless of the outcome. Fortunately, he won’t have to look back on a loss as his final memory inside the Octagon. The 37-year-old needed just 91 seconds to put JeongYeong Lee away, capping off his career with a spectacular knockout and a 10-9 record in the UFC.

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After the stoppage, ‘Juicy J’ followed through on his promise to retire. He took off his gloves and laid them in the center of the Octagon, officially bringing the curtain down on his MMA career. And while Julian Erosa may not have received a retirement video package from the UFC, he still got to mark the occasion with the people closest to him.

His wife and child joined him inside the Octagon, sharing an emotional moment with the retiring fighter before he posed for one final photo with his team.

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Imago LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 7: Julian Erosa speaks to the media during the UFC 279 media day on September 7, 2022, at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire MMA: SEP 07 UFC 279 Icon220907346279

For the 37-year-old, retirement is about more than just walking away from fighting. After years of dealing with the demands of professional MMA, the veteran wants to spend more time with his family. He had already made up his mind that UFC Vegas 123 would be his final fight, and the first-round knockout was the perfect way to bring his career to a close.

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Born in Washington, ‘Juicy J’ turned professional in 2010 and experienced plenty of ups and downs over the course of his career. His UFC journey was particularly eventful, with the promotion releasing him twice before bringing him back for a third stint. This time, however, he managed to establish a longer run with the promotion before finally calling it a career.

Julian Erosa’s ability to stick around for so long showed the kind of value he brought to the UFC roster. He was willing to take on tough opponents and rarely failed to deliver an entertaining fight. His journey also included appearances on The Ultimate Fighter and Dana White’s Contender Series, giving him multiple opportunities to make his mark on the promotion.

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Over the years, Erosa picked up notable victories over Charles Jourdain, Sean Woodson, and Nate Landwehr. Those wins helped him build a reputation in the featherweight division, even as he dealt with setbacks and fought his way back into the UFC on multiple occasions.

Now, after 16 years in professional MMA, the 37-year-old is officially done. Instead of walking away after another loss or a disappointing performance, he delivered a spectacular knockout, celebrated with his family, and gave himself a memorable send-off. For a fighter who had already decided it was time to retire, it was about as good an ending as any fan could have hoped for.

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UFC fans react to Julian Erosa’s perfect retirement ending

Julian Erosa’s retirement fight nearly got off to a disastrous start. Just moments after the opening bell, JeongYeong Lee landed a heavy right hand that dropped ‘Juicy J’ to the canvas, threatening to turn his final Octagon appearance into a nightmare.

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But the 37-year-old wasn’t ready to go out like that. The veteran recovered, got back to his feet, and began trading punches with the South Korean. He eventually found his opening and made it count, landing a perfectly timed right hand that sent Lee crashing to the canvas.

The American fighter followed up to seal the knockout just 1 minute and 31 seconds into the opening round, turning a rocky start into a dream retirement send-off.

The comeback gave Julian Erosa one final highlight-reel moment and made his retirement all the more memorable. And as expected, fans were quick to celebrate the veteran’s storybook ending.

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One fan summed up the moment by writing, “Erosa getting the knockout in his last one is the perfect way to go out.”

Another pointed to the speed of the finish, saying, “Erosa retiring with a 91-second KO—that’s how you walk away lol.”

Others went even further, with one fan declaring it the “best retirement fight in UFC history.” The same fan added, “Knock someone out and leave. I’ll be taking no more questions.”

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The comments also reflected how unusual it is for a fighter to announce retirement beforehand and then deliver such a decisive victory in the final appearance. One fan joked, “Retires off a round 1 ko. Most guys need three losses in a row to get the hint.”

Several others simply wished the veteran well as he began the next chapter of his life. “Enjoy retirement, Julian,” one supporter wrote, while another summed up the atmosphere with the words, “Retirement night ended loud.”

The emotional side of the occasion resonated with fans, too. One supporter described it as “Amazing ending to his career, so happy to see it,” while another wrote, “I’m so glad that Julian Erosa was able to retire from MMA in this way.”

After years of fighting his way through the UFC’s highs and lows, ‘Juicy J’ got one final moment in the spotlight. And his knockout of Lee ensured that his last appearance inside the Octagon would be remembered as a spectacular finish to his fighting career.