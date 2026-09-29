UFC Veteran King Green Explains Why He’s ‘Homeless’ Despite Owning 9 Homes

King Green has finally cleared up the whole “homeless” situation after news recently emerged that the UFC veteran was living out of his car despite owning nine houses. As it turns out, there’s a little more to the story, as the UFC fighter explained that calling him homeless isn’t exactly accurate.

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While he doesn’t currently have a house of his own to live in, he has made sure his friends and family have places to stay by opening up his properties to them. So, technically, he’s houseless and not exactly homeless. It’s just that he has chosen to put the people around him ahead of having a place of his own.

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“So about the homeless thing. I am homeless, but I’m not houseless,” the 40-year-old said on his livestream. “I go to anyone’s house. I just don’t have my home, and I put everybody else before me, just to make sure all my family was taken care of, all my friends are taken care of.”

Imago February 28, 2026, Mexico D.F, Cdmx, Mexico: DANIEL ZELLHUBER and KING GREEN fight in a 3-round Lightweight bout at UFC Fight Night Mexico at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City. Mexico D.F Mexico – ZUMAs346 20260228_zsp_s346_226 Copyright: xAlejandroxSalazarx

Green then explained that he’d rather deal with the uncertainty himself than watch the people he cares about struggle. In other words, the lightweight is willing to put himself in the uncomfortable position if it means his friends and family can have some stability.

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“Me, I can go fight and figure it out, but them, it’s gonna be harder for them to figure it out than me,” he continued. “Put the weight on my shoulders, and I’ll sit around, and I’ll bum it and do whatever we need to do, but everybody else is safe, and everybody else is cool. I’m okay with that.

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“So I want to help people and take care of people. That’s it.”

The clarification comes after King Green had already opened up about living out of his car despite owning multiple properties. The UFC veteran has also been dealing with some major changes in his personal life, including a recent breakup.

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On top of that, his longtime friend, former partner, and the mother of one of his children, Amy, is currently going through a serious health crisis.

The whole situation is pretty fitting for the 40-year-old, who has never exactly lived his life like a typical UFC fighter. From his approach to fighting to the way he lives outside the Octagon, the veteran has always done things his own way.

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And while his life outside the cage has been anything but conventional, things have been going pretty well for King Green inside it. The lightweight is currently riding a four-fight winning streak, putting together one of the best runs of his recent UFC career while continuing to stay active inside the Octagon.

The 36-17-1 veteran has also stayed active in 2026, fighting three times already. That includes two appearances on numbered UFC cards, along with a bonus-winning stoppage against Terrance McKinney.

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So while King Green has been stacking up wins inside the Octagon, his unusual situation outside of it has also caught the attention of UFC CEO Dana White.

Dana White was shocked to hear King Green is living out of his car

Dana White probably would have missed Green’s original livestream, too. The UFC CEO has famously said he doesn’t have “MMA on his feed,” so there’s a good chance the unusual revelation never crossed his radar.

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That changed when Complex’s Matthew Welty brought it up during an interview with White. And the head honcho was immediately caught off guard.

“How is that possible?” White asked.

Welty explained that Green claims to own nine homes but has allowed friends and family to live in them, leaving the UFC veteran staying in his car. And as expected, Dana White couldn’t quite believe it.

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“I have not heard that; I hope it’s not true,” White said. “He just fought, and he fought back-to-back recently, and he makes damn good money!”

What makes King Green’s situation even more surprising is that he has reportedly made a pretty solid amount of money from fighting alone this year, while also building a second career as a Kick streamer.

So, at least from the 40-year-old’s own explanation, this isn’t really a story about him being unable to make money. It’s about where that money ends up. However, what would’ve been interesting to see is how Dana White would’ve acted on it. After all, the head honcho and the UFC have stepped in to help fighters dealing with serious financial or personal struggles.

A recent example came at UFC 331, where heavyweight Sean Sharaf pulled off one of the wildest upsets of 2026, knocking out Gable Steveson in just 12 seconds despite entering the fight as a massive underdog.

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Sharaf earned $30,000 just for showing up and another $30,000 for the win. Arman Tsarukyan, Casey O’Neill, Joshua Van, and Alexandre Pantoja also picked up the official $100,000 performance bonuses that night.

But Dana White wasn’t done handing out money. ‘The Smoke’ also received an additional $50,000 bonus tied to the second season of MobLand. Then the UFC CEO decided to reach into his own pocket and match it.

“That’s going to Sean, and I’m going to match for another $50,000, so he gets $100,000,” White said at the post-fight press conference. “Somebody said he’s $600,000 in debt. We are knocking out $100,000 off the $600,000.”

Ahead of the fight, Sean Sharaf had reportedly shared a screenshot showing that he was carrying a massive $688,146 debt. With the extra bonuses from the head honcho and MobLand, his total UFC 331 payday climbed to $160,000.

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That obviously wasn’t enough to wipe out the entire debt, but it still put a serious dent in the massive amount ‘The Smoke’ owed. King Green’s situation, however, is a very different story.

He isn’t saying he’s drowning in debt or simply unable to afford a place to live. That’s what makes his “homeless, but not houseless” explanation so interesting. Green technically doesn’t have a home of his own right now, but his situation is far removed from the usual picture people have when they hear the word ‘homeless’.

For now, the 40-year-old seems perfectly willing to carry that weight himself. If “bumming it” means knowing the people closest to him are safe and taken care of, that’s a trade-off he appears comfortable making.