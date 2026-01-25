UFC Veteran Proves Dana White Was Partly Lying About Secret Bonuses Before Paramount’s $25K Move

At the UFC 324 post-fight interview, Dana White delivered some welcome news for the fighters. Under the Paramount+ CBS era, the UFC president and CEO announced the introduction of new bonuses. Ranging from $5,000 to $25,000, fighters will receive payouts based on their performances at each event. In the case of a finish, whether by submission or knockout, the promotion will award the full $25,000, while smaller amounts will be handed out depending on the circumstances. Still, many fans remained skeptical, and now, a UFC fighter also found some inconsistency.

Last year, Matt Frevola’s bout against Kyle Nelson ended in controversial fashion after referee Dan Miragliotta stepped in to stop the fight just three seconds before the round-ending horn. The stoppage affected the fight, as Nelson appeared close to scoring a first-round knockout that never materialized due to the call. Still, the Canadian went on to win the bout by unanimous decision, but the result remained a point of debate. Because of that situation, Dana White reportedly sent ‘Steamrolla’ a $3,000 check as a discretionary bonus.

Matt Frevola receives $3,000 under the new UFC bonus structure

“Dear Matt, thank you for being part of an amazing night of fights at ESPN 201 in Vancouver, Canada, on October 18, 2025. As a way to say ‘Thanks’, we are sending you a bonus payment of three thousand dollars ($3,000), less any required taxes or other belongings. Best regards, Dana White, President,” Frevola posted an email from Dana White on X, captioning, “Thanks Boss.”

In the original post, the UFC lightweight did not clarify that the payment came from the newly announced discretionary bonus system. The amount also stood $2,000 less than what White outlined at the press conference, which raised even more questions. However, in a follow-up post, Frevola confirmed that the money was part of the UFC’s newly implemented bonus plan.

Popular MMA social media page Jed I. Goodman shared White’s interview announcing the system, and Frevola responded in the comments. “Guys, I showed he’s not lying about discretionary bonuses & said thanks boss. Why are you mad?”

At first, the reason behind Frevola receiving $3,000 remained unclear. However, in another post on X, he explained that the payouts varied by fight, revealing that he received $5,000 for one bout and $3,000 for others.

“Valdez fight : 3k Azaitar fight : 5k Dober fight : 0k bc I got 50k bonus BSD: 3k Ziam: 3k,” Frevola added.

After Matt Frevola, former UFC fighter Carlos Motta also shared a similar post about Dana White sending him $3,000 for his lone UFC appearance against Cody Durden. The Brazilian appeared satisfied with the amount despite losing the fight. Still, it added another example suggesting that some fighters are receiving smaller payouts under the new bonus system.

Now, with the lightweight receiving $2,000 less in most of his fights, some fans began claiming that Dana White had partially misled them about the minimum bonus being $5,000, with the actual payouts turning out to be lower. With more details about the new bonus structure still expected to emerge, UFC 324 fighters also received additional payouts under the new broadcasting regime.

UFC hands out new bonuses to Justin Gaethje, Paddy Pimblett, and Waldo Cortes-Acosta

The UFC doubled its traditional $50,000 fight bonus to $100,000, and Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett made sure they did not miss out. The two lightweight stars went to war for five rounds in a brutal slugfest that saw ‘The Highlight’ capture the interim 155-pound title for the second time in his career.

Because of that barn burner, the UFC 324 main event between Gaethje and Pimblett earned the full $100,000 Fight of the Night bonus. It marked the 15th bonus of Gaethje’s career, while ‘The Baddy’ picked up his first Fight of the Night award. That alone made the moment special for both fighters. However, the headliners were not the only ones to walk away with extra cash.

Ty Miller and Josh Hokit also received $100,000 bonuses after knocking out Adam Fugitt and Denzel Freeman, respectively. On the main card, Waldo-Cortés Acosta scored a first-round knockout over Derrick Lewis to extend his winning streak to three. That finish earned the Dominican the new $25,000 bonus.

Alex Perez also recorded a knockout on the night, but the flyweight missed out on a bonus after failing to make weight ahead of the event. Now, with the first-ever Paramount+ CBS UFC event in the books, what do you think about the new bonus structure? Let us know in the comments section below.