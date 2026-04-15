UFC Veteran Pulled Out of MVP Card Featuring Rousey-Carano Headliner

With just one month remaining until the year’s biggest MMA card, Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano, the event has already suffered its first setback. So, what happened? A UFC veteran has pulled out of the card. Now, on 16 May, Jake Paul’s MVP, in partnership with Netflix, will stage its first MMA fight card, featuring several high-profile bouts designed to keep fans engaged until the final bell. However, one former UFC star has now withdrawn from the debut Netflix–MVP event because of injury.

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Recently, former UFC welterweight star Lorenz Larkin took to Instagram to inform fans that he has withdrawn from the Netflix–MVP card after suffering a knee injury during training. As a result, his exit has left former PFL fighter Jason Jackson without a confirmed opponent. However, “The Monsoon” reassured fans that he intends to return soon.

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“I’m sorry to all the fans but I had to pull out the Netflix card due to knee injury,” Lorenz Larkin wrote on X. “I will be rehabbing it back to 100% and will be back.”

However, MVP–Netflix has remained silent on whether Jason Jackson will receive a replacement opponent or stay on the card. The Jamaican-born Jackson has already established himself in the MMA circuit and has built a 19-6 record across promotions such as LFA, PFL, and Bellator. For context, the 35-year-old also competed on DWCS in 2017 but fell short. For now, Larkin’s latest withdrawal has ended his opportunity to secure a big pay night on the card.

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Talking about Lorenz Larkin, he fought in Strikeforce before the UFC acquired the promotion, and then he joined the UFC. He finished his UFC run with a 5-5 record. During that time, he built his name by facing top fighters, including former BMF champion Jorge Masvidal and Neil Magny.

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After his final UFC fight against Magny, Larkin left the promotion and signed a multi-fight deal with Bellator. Despite early setbacks, he built his reputation there and finished with an 8-3-1 record, including a win in a PFL event.

Later, ‘The Monsoon’ transitioned into Karate Combat, where he currently holds a 1-1 record. Earlier this year, he signed with MVP for another MMA run, but he now has to wait for his return.

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However, MVP–Netflix is not the only promotion facing a recent setback. Most recently, the UFC also faced a similar issue at UFC 327, where organizers cancelled the co-main event between Joshua Van and Tatsuro Taira after Van suffered an injury.

Looking ahead, the upcoming Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano MMA event will feature major fights, including Francis Ngannou vs Philipe Lins. Ngannou makes his return to MMA after his contract with PFL expired earlier this year. In addition, the MVP card recently kept one of its 11 fight slots marked as “TBA” for weeks before finally revealing the opponent.

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Ex-UFC stars join Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano card

After confirming UFC legend Nate Diaz’s return to MMA in his official bout against Mike Perry on 24 March, MVP–Netflix also unveiled its full MMA fight card and announced all matchups. However, the promotion initially kept the preliminary lineup incomplete, leaving Nate Diaz’s teammate Chris Avila without an opponent. In the card layout, it listed his opponent slot as “to be confirmed,” while the fighter image area remained shaded.

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Recently, MVP confirmed Chris Avila’s opponent. The promotion has brought in former UFC fighter Brandon Jenkins (16-11-0), who has also competed in organizations such as Bare Knuckle MMA and Karate Combat. Now, his upcoming fight against Chris Avila could prove crucial in shaping his future in the sport.

On a related note, Chris Avila also holds a 0-2 UFC record after a brief stint in the promotion.

Now, with MVP–Netflix building cards around former UFC stars like Francis Ngannou and Ronda Rousey, what’s your take on their growing role in the MMA world? Do you think relying on UFC veterans can work as a long-term strategy for Jake Paul’s MVP promotion? Share your thoughts below.