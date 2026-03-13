UFC Veteran Reveals Khamzat Chimaev’s RAF Plans After Sean Strickland Bout

On Thursday, Dana White and Co. gave the green light for Khamzat Chimaev’s return. UFC CEO White confirmed that the rumored UFC 328 will feature ‘Borz’ defending his title against Sean Strickland in May at New Jersey’s Prudential Center. Chimaev will return to the octagon after nearly an eight-month hiatus due to a foot injury. Because of this layoff, he is coming back not only to compete but also to stay active, with plans that include a potential RAF stint after the Strickland fight.

Real American Freestyle has emerged as a top destination for both active and retired UFC fighters. Recently, stars like Arman Tsaryukyan, Bo Nickal, Luke Rockhold, and Henry Cejudo competed in the RAF, challenging some of the world’s best wrestlers. Now, Khamzat Chimaev could also join the promotion to face UFC veteran Colby Covington, as Covington recently confirmed.

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UFC champ Khamzat Chimaev set to join RAF to assert dominance

“Yeah, I’d love to get Khamzat in RAF. You know,” Colby Covington told Submission Radio, “I’d love to wrestle him. I know I can break him. He doesn’t have good cardio, so, you know, I love it. I’d love to see him in an RAF match, and, you know, with CEO Chad Brockstein, the visionary Eric Bischoff, and Izzy Martinez.

I know they’re talking to Khamzat’s camp, so that could be a potential matchup after he finishes his business with the UFC. He has to get through his title fight, and then I think, after he gets done with his title fight, we might see a Khamzat versus Colby matchup representing Chechnya against America.”

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Unlike Khamzat Chimaev, Colby Covington already debuted in RAF wrestling back in January, where he defeated former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold by technical fall. Because of that win, ‘Borz’ has set his sights on the UFC vet, and a few weeks ago, Chimaev himself challenged Covington to an RAF wrestling.

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“Next RAF I will make American boy humble again,” ‘Borz’ wrote on Twitter. “Colbiclown, let’s go.”

Now, finally, ‘Chaos’ has broken his silence and will face Khamzat Chimaev. However, before that, he will return to RAF this month at RAF 07, where he will face Conor McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis to settle their heated rivalry.

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Covington is currently going through a tough stretch in his MMA career, as it has been 15 months since he last stepped into the octagon. He expected to compete at the June 14 UFC White House event, yet the UFC snubbed him. Colby Covington also planned to wrestle Khamzat Chimaev’s friend and top-ranked lightweight Arman Tsaryukyan, but the UFC blocked that matchup, which fueled his anger.

Colby Covington unleashes fury on Dana White and Co.

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Wearing a MAGA cap and always standing beside President Donald Trump, Colby Covington has supported Trump loyally throughout the years. In return, he expected to appear on the “one and done” upcoming UFC White House card, set to coincide with Donald Trump’s 80th birthday. However, Dana White and Co. snubbed ‘Chaos’, which prompted him to decide not to represent America during the celebration of America’s 150th anniversary.

Covington also revealed that Hunter Campbell assured him multiple times that he would get the opportunity, yet they never gave him a spot on the fight card despite his 17-fight UFC experience. On top of that, the promotion refused to offer him any fight in the UFC and blocked him from facing Arman Tsaryukyan in wrestling, which made matters worse. In his latest outing with Submission Radio, Covington unleashed his anger.

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“They just have me sitting around for the last 14 months doing nothing,” Colby Covington said. “They haven’t offered me one f—— fight. I tried to go wrestle Arman and they said no. How does that make sense? We’re independent contractors. They’re treating me unfairly, I’m sick of it. They’ve done me dirty my whole career.”

Now, at 38 years old, Colby Covington is entering the twilight of his career. As a result, where do you see him going next? And should the promotion release him if they cannot use him properly? Share your thoughts below.