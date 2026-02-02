UFC Veteran Reveals RIZIN Star Who Can Be Champ in Dana White’s Promotion

While the UFC markets itself as the ultimate destination for mixed martial arts, claiming to have the best fighters in the world, a fighter from another promotion got a nod from a UFC veteran. The promotion has a fresh wave of talent entering from regional circuits across the globe, including Australia and the Middle East. Meanwhile, a Rizin star is currently dominating in the flyweight division with an unbeaten record.

For years, Japan’s Rizin promotion has served as a talent pipeline for Dana White’s UFC roster. It has produced stars like Kai Asakura, Kyoji Horiguchi, and Manel Kape, who are now making their mark in the UFC. But they have yet to face the same level of competition in the UFC. Despite that, veteran Manuel Torres believes Rizin’s undefeated flyweight champion has the potential to dominate the division.

UFC veteran ready to bet big on Rizin flyweight star

“I’d like to see how he’d fight against opponents who can handle his pressure and power. Or, when he’s put in a disadvantageous position or a tough spot, how he overcomes it and proves he’s a great champion. I want to see him going up against those other monsters,” said UFC veteran Manuel Torres while talking about Razhabali Shaydullaev in his latest appearance.

Right now, Tajikistan-born Razhabali Shaydullaev, with a 17-0 record, has firmly established himself as one of Rizin’s biggest stars. With 65 percent of his wins coming via submission and rest via knockouts, he currently holds the promotion’s flyweight championship. Back in December, he successfully defended his title for the second time against Mikuru Asakura.

“I think he’s a fighter who could become a UFC champion, and I believe he’d do just fine in the UFC too. Someday we might find out, but I’m hoping to see a matchup against Patchy Mix-who would be a good test for him-happen soon,” Manuel Torres added.

Still, these comparisons often look impressive on paper, but in reality, the UFC presents an extraordinary challenge. Once fighters step into the Octagon, the level of competition rises sharply. For example, last year, former Bellator champion Patchy Mix arrived in the UFC surrounded by massive hype.

However, once the fights took place, the momentum shifted fast. Mix dropped back-to-back bouts against Mario Bautista and Jakub Wiklacz, which ultimately led to his UFC release. He has since signed with Rizin and is now set to face Kyoma Akimoto.

Ultimately, Alexandre Pantoja knows the reality of unforgiving UFC competition as he previously highlighted.

Alexandre Pantoja doubts Rizin fighters can thrive inside the UFC

Back in 2024, Dana White & Co. signed Rizin champion Kai Asakura to the UFC to see how he would perform against then-flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja. White immediately gave Asakura a title shot, as Pantoja had already defeated everyone in the division and seemed to dominate the flyweight scene. Many fans considered Asakura a potential weak spot for Pantoja heading into UFC 310, setting up a classic striker-versus-grappler matchup.

However, ‘The Cannibal’ showcased his experience and strategy. In the second round, he locked in a rear-naked choke on Kai Asakura, proving his skill advantage—though he had already predicted the outcome before the event.

“I see he fights very well, very good entertainment for everyone, but at this high level in the UFC, it’s so hard–especially in my division. In the flyweight division, the guys are so good in cardio, striking, and grappling. We don’t stop any second. It’s so hard, that division,” Alexandre Pantoja told MMA Junkie.

Kai Asakura hasn’t stepped into the cage since last August, and his next fight is still up in the air. Rumors hint he could drop down to the bantamweight division, but nothing’s confirmed yet. Seeing a star from another promotion struggle in the UFC really shows how next-level the competition is. What’s your take? Drop your thoughts below.