UFC Veteran Sets Record Straight on Chicago Event Purse After 8000% Bank Balance Boost

What drives a fighter to victory? For many, it’s hunger — often the hunger for money. UFC megastar Conor McGregor exemplifies this, rising through the promotion fueled as much by financial ambition as by skill. However, as his pursuit of wealth occasionally overshadowed his passion for the sport, UFC repeatedly showed that money remains a central motivator behind success.

This reality became evident at UFC 319 during the flyweight bout between 38-year-old Tim Elliott and Japanese standout Kai Asakura, with Elliott finishing Kai Asakura via guillotine choke. Asakura started strong in the first round with sharp striking, but Elliott’s movement and unorthodox style disrupted him in the second. Eventually, a miscalculated lunge left Asakura vulnerable to a takedown.

Fighters often say they’re “fighting for their lives,” but in Elliott’s case the phrase carried financial and emotional weight that fans on X and Reddit quickly latched onto. Many noted how his urgency contrasted with Asakura’s debut jitters.

Tim Elliott exposes Dana White & Co. over UFC 319 payout

While Asakura fought to prove himself to Dana White & Co., Elliott fought for survival and to seize every opportunity — both inside the cage and financially — as he approached 40. Elliott’s drive was further intensified by his financial situation. Before UFC 319, he reportedly had only $60 in his account, which motivated the Missouri native to pull off one of the night’s most shocking upsets. He entered the fight coming off a victory over Sumudaerji, who had gone 4-1 in his last five bouts.

Elliott’s career has seen highs and lows: he challenged Demetrious Johnson for the flyweight title in 2016, two years after the UFC released him, and since then, he has reinvented himself despite roughly 20 professional fights. Moreover, financial struggles continued to challenge Elliott.

On X, he revealed he once had only “$600” in his bank account. After his win over Kai Asakura, social media claimed he earned a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, and in addition, some reports suggested his total fight purse reached $421,000. Elliott corrected the narrative, posting: “Take that number and half it. Then take out what you pay your manager, then the government.”

In doing so, Elliott dispelled the inflated figures and highlighted the financial realities of being a UFC fighter. Payouts are determined by the terms of individual contracts, which often operate on a commission-based system — meaning higher earnings can lead to higher managerial fees. On top of that, deductions, including state taxes significantly affected fighters’ take-home pay. The exact amount varies depending on the location of the fight, the fighter’s residency, and other contractual factors, underscoring that a headline purse rarely reflects the money a fighter actually pockets.

Tim Elliott demands a new contract from Dana White & Co.

Tom Elliott made his UFC debut in 2012, suffering a loss in his first outing. However, he bounced back in his second fight on The Ultimate Fighter, defeating Jared Papazian and signaling his potential as a flyweight contender. Despite flashes of promise, Elliott’s career was turbulent: between 2013 and 2020, with two years away from competition, he posted a 2-8 record across 10 bouts, including a 300-day hiatus.

Since his performance against Ryan Benoit, Elliott has steadily regained momentum. Coming off his return, the Missouri veteran boasts a 6-2 record in his last eight fights. Now just two years shy of 40, he remains acutely aware of the physical demands of competing at an advanced stage of his career.

Following his upset victory over Japanese RIZIN former champion Kai Asakura, a fan favorite, Elliott wasted no time securing a new contract with Dana White & Co. Speaking to the media after the fight, he declared:

“This is my favorite thing in the world to do,” Elliott said at his post-fight press conference. “… When I can’t fight, I feel like my life is not complete. I don’t know what the f*ck I’m going to do when I retire because then I’m just going to be a fighting dog with no fight left. I’m not going to retire gracefully from the UFC. They’re going to have to tell me, ‘You’ve got to go, man.’ I’m going to be here until they make me go.”

Beyond the press room, fan speculation has turned to what’s next. Some argue that Elliott’s gritty win sets up a compelling storyline for him to face a top-10 contender — perhaps a rematch with Brandon Royval or a clash with rising Japanese talent Tatsuro Taira. Others suggest the UFC may use Elliott’s underdog appeal in international cards, where his honesty about money and passion resonates with audiences.

With the 38-year-old flyweight still performing at a high level, questions arise about his future trajectory. Can Elliott extend his UFC career beyond 40, or might he pivot toward other opportunities outside the Octagon?