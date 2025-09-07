UFC Veterans Reveal “Distractions” Behind Fighting Nerds’ Paris Setback

UFC Paris 2025 lit up last night, and once again, the French fighters owned the stage. From the opening walkouts to the closing horn, the Accor Arena shook with blockbuster energy. And leading that charge? None other than hometown hero Nassourdine Imavov. From the very first exchange, ‘The Sniper’ made it clear whose night it was. He shut down Caio Borralho’s few takedown attempts, kept the fight exactly where he wanted it, and peppered the Brazilian with crisp, technical strikes. By the time the final bell rang, the scorecards told the story.

Meanwhile, the co-headliner delivered just as dramatically. Former French army soldier turned MMA standout Benoit Saint-Denis crushed Mauricio Ruffy’s momentum, locking in a second-round rear-naked choke that left the flashy Fighting Nerds striker stunned. By the end of the night, French fighters had swept all five of their countrymen on the card, leaving fans in awe. However, for Brazil’s Fighting Nerds gym, the night served as a wake-up call.

UFC veteran highlights distractions behind Fighting Nerds’ UFC Paris loss

So, what went wrong for the Fighting Nerds? UFC veteran Josh Thomson laid it out on his YouTube podcast Weighing In, pointing to the invisible killers inside the cage—crowd noise, referee interactions, and mental distractions. In contrast, French standout Nassourdine Imavov stayed locked on his mission, showing zero wavering, zero hesitation, and complete focus on victory.

On the other hand, the Brazil-based stars couldn’t replicate that mindset. According to Thomson, cracks emerged under pressure: “But there are other distractions. You’re allowing the crowd to get involved. You’re allowing, ‘Oh, he hit me. Now I’m talking back to him.’ You’re allowing the ref. Sometimes, John, how many times have you had a fighter go, ‘Oh, yeah, like he’s hitting me. Hey, what’s going on?’ They’re talking to you more, and they’re worried about their opponent.”

Analysts like Din Thomas didn’t hold back, suggesting Ruffy “did not look like he wanted to be out there,” calling into question his readiness on a big stage.

In addition to Saint-Denis’s finish, Ante Delija launched a statement with a first-round knockout in his UFC debut, while Modestas Bukauskas delivered a buzzer-beater KO that sent veteran Paul Craig into retirement. The event now boasts a UFC record, nine knockouts and 11 finishes in total, a level of carnage rarely matched.

The Fighting Nerds, renowned for their data-driven game plans and analytics that map every move and pattern, entered April 2025 boasting a flawless 24-0 record. But at UFC Fight Night on April 26, welterweight standout Carlos Partes fell to Ian Garry by decision. With Borralho and Mauricio Ruffy also coming up short, the team’s record now sits at 24-3—evidence that even the most sophisticated strategies can crumble when the mental game breaks down.

Nassourdine Imavov hands Caio Borralho first defeat in 10 years

Nassourdine Imavov gave French fans a night to remember at UFC Paris. Under the roaring lights of the Accor Arena, the hometown contender stepped into the cage against Caio Borralho — and walked out with his biggest win yet. From the opening bell, Imavov dictated the pace, shut down Borralho’s offense, and piled on clean, technical strikes. The scorecards told the story: 50-45, 49-46, and 49-46, a dominant unanimous decision. He didn’t just win — he secured his fifth straight victory and contributed to a flawless sweep for all five French fighters on the card.

With momentum fully on his side, ‘The Sniper’ made it clear he wouldn’t settle for just stacking wins. He wanted the throne. As the crowd erupted in chants, he turned his eyes to the top of the division. “I. Am. Next,” Nassourdine Imavov declared, the arena shaking with approval. He doubled down on his claim: “Absolutely, no hesitation whatsoever — I’m next. It’s been 10 years that [Borralho] was unbeaten and I’ve beaten him, and I’ve beaten him with style as well. Definitely, I need to be the next one.”

All signs now point toward the man with the belt — Khamzat Chimaev. But UFC CEO Dana White isn’t ready to hand Nassourdine Imavov his title shot just yet. Instead, he’s teasing a semifinal matchup, pitting the French contender against the winner of UFC Vancouver’s main event between Reinier de Ridder and Anthony Hernandez. So what’s the move? Should the Dagestani champ defend against Imavov straight away, or does a semifinal test make more sense? Let us know where you stand.