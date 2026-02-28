UFC Veteran’s Wife Pleads for His Release After $92 Million Heist

Over the past decade, Dana White & Co. have produced many bad boys like Conor McGregor and Jon Jones, fighters known for getting into trouble. Yet, none compares to this UFC veteran. Moroccan authorities sentenced him to 25 years in prison for the 2006 armed robbery and other crimes, including the $92 million heist from the Bank of England. The UFC veteran has already served 19 years behind bars, and his family now appeals for mercy.

We are talking about a 2-fight veteran in the UFC, Lee Murray (8-2-1), who once got into a street brawl with someone Dana White also feared. In fact, his actions even left White speechless when he saw someone fight in the UFC just a few days after suffering a stabbing. However, Murray soon committed a bigger crime. Now, as he approaches 50, his wife Nicola Murray pleads to bring her husband back to the UK.

Ex-UFC star Lee Murray’s health worsens, wife calls for early release

“Lee is suffering serious health problems after 19 years in harsh conditions,” Nicola Murray told The Sun. “He’s never even held his granddaughter. Other prisoners with far more serious convictions have been pardoned. Why is Lee always left out? We are begging the UK government to help us bring him home before it’s too late.”

On 21 February 2006, Lee Murray and his crew took the Securitas depot manager hostage, forcing him to comply while holding his wife and 8-year-old children at gunpoint with handguns, machine pistols, and assault rifles.

The UFC veteran and his crew impersonated police officers during the heist, which became one of the biggest cash robberies of that time, orchestrated by them. ‘Lightning’ acted as the “mastermind”, carried a stopwatch, and gave instructions to the others.

Initially, Lee Murray escaped the UK to Morocco after spending around £1 million on buying and refurbishing a house and building a gym. He also held Moroccan citizenship through his father to avoid extradition. However, Moroccan authorities arrested him in the summer of 2006 and sent him to prison after months of monitoring.

During that time, the UK made numerous attempts to bring ‘Lightning’ back, but Morocco denied extradition to protect its citizen. As a result, authorities punished him based on the evidence provided by the UK. Even though the authorities never recovered the money, the campaign to release Murray has already begun.

Since 2023, his lawyers have worked to bring him back from prison because of his “serious health problems.” Additionally, several legal and human rights groups now advocate for Lee Murray’s release, claiming he has served more time than some terrorists and murderers.

“I just want a chance,” Lee Murray appeals for release from prison

“It’s time to bring him home,” said British human rights activist Radha Sterling, who also specializes in legal issues in the Middle East and supports the Interpol and Extradition Reform. She is closely following Lee Murray’s case to bring him back to the UK. However, she acknowledges that “normal legal” ways cannot extradite the UFC veteran.

Still, the UK could make progress if it pressures Morocco while diplomacy and politics work in its favor. Lee Murray has already lost most of his golden years in prison, missing the chance to see his children grow up. Now, however, he does not want to miss watching his grandchildren grow.

“I’ve watched my children grow up in photos. I’ve never even held my granddaughter. I’ve served my time. I just want a chance to come home and rebuild my life,” Lee Murray said via call from prison.

From his “gangster” days, Lee Murray still ranks as one of the biggest “what ifs” in UFC history. If he had never gotten caught in the crime world, do you think fighters and fans would still fear him as one of the greatest of all time? After all, his legacy could have been completely different. Share your opinion below.