UFC Welterweight With 10 Wins Threatens Prison Influencer After MMA Fighters Get Questioned

Despite his antics against influencers who try to spar with him, sometimes the world needs Sean Strickland. Because every once in a while, someone like Wes Watson gets a little too loud with the wrong kind of confidence. A former convict turned motivational speaker, Watson has built a brand on intensity, grit, and prison-yard bravado. But his latest rant? It went straight at professional MMA fighters.

In a now-viral video, Watson dismissed UFC athletes as “squares,” claiming that real men, like the ones he “grew up around”, would never accept a loss and don’t need training to win fights. It was the kind of bold, broad-stroked claim that demanded a response. And while Sean Strickland may not have gotten the memo yet, UFC welterweight Phil Rowe decided to take it upon himself to fire back!

Wes Watson receives a chilling warning from Phil Rowe after an unfiltered tirade against “pro fighters”

In the clip shared on Instagram by ‘Fullsend MMA’, Watson began his tirade by stating, “Pro fighters are p—-. Okay? They’re only good in the ring. People I know will not accept a loss. Okay? If a pro fighter did his jujitsu on him, then the guy’s gonna come back and duct tape his family. You guys need to wake up. These are very big time squares. Pro fighters are the epitome of squares. They’re like, come in the ring and I’ll fight you.”

His argument? The fighters who train for combat sports are just actors in a cage, not real warriors. He continued with, “UFC fighting is like g— all that s—, like MMA fighting and all that s— is for people who never really were in fights. Like they never whooped a—their whole life. So they’re always like, I’m gonna train and fight. Like, I’ve always just handled s—- very easily.”

Wes Watson even claimed that he “extinguished” any problems he came across and that MMA and combat sports are a crutch for “people who like never could really fight. They had to go learn to fight.”

As such, in the comments section for the post, Phil ‘The Fresh Prince’ Rowe chimed in with, “I’ll make a viral clip at your expense next time I’m in Miami. I know people that know you.”

For Rowe, this wasn’t just personal, it was about defending the respect and sacrifice that fighters bring to the cage. After all, he’s no stranger to struggle. The New York-born brawler had to climb the MMA ladder the hard way, rebounding from early career setbacks to eventually earn his UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series.

Now? He boasts a 100% KO/TKO rating in the UFC, with a 10-5 professional record, making him one of the most dangerous strikers in the welterweight division. So if Watson decides to put his money where his mouth is, ‘The Fresh Prince’ might end up showing him the difference between a professional fighter and influencers who think otherwise. It’s one thing to tell redemption stories. It’s another to drag down an entire profession with sweeping insults.

Let’s not forget that many fighters have grown up in tough environments. From ghettos in Brazil to broken homes in the U.S., MMA is often a way out, not a fantasy. Jose Aldo, Charles Oliveira, Mike Perry, and probably the biggest example of fighting changing someone’s life, Francis Ngannou. For them, “learning to fight” was the only way to change their fortunes. A price they paid in blood, sweat, and tears on the mats. And now, the fans are demanding that ‘Tarzan’ hand Wes Watson a reality check as only he can!

Fans call upon Sean Strickland to do his thing against ‘influencer’ Watson

Just a few months ago, Sean Strickland once again proved that internet bravado doesn’t belong inside the Octagon. When influencer Nick Nayersina decided to head over to Las Vegas to spar with the former middleweight champion, the internet knew what was coming. After all, last year, a former Navy SEAL had also found that out the hard way.

The 18-second clip that followed looked anything but playful. Nayersina tried to sprint for safety; Strickland stalked him and unleashed a barrage of strikes against him, even throwing elbows against the cage. In the aftermath, Strickland declared, “I didn’t say, ‘Hey, influencer come and spar me.”

Talk recklessly, get throttled. Simple equation, right? That’s exactly why fans flooded Wes Watson’s comment section after his recent rant. “@stricklandmma please bro please,” begged one fan. Another warned, “Don’t show Sean Strickland this… actually show him.” A third jabbed at Watson’s ink-covered bravado with, “Fighters earn scars. Wes bought his at the tattoo shop.”

Strickland, of course, hasn’t officially answered the call at the time of writing. With Phil Rowe already drawing a line in the sand and fans practically begging for ‘Tarzan’ to step in, the stage is set. Will Wes Watson double down on his prison-yard pride, or will he change his tune? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!