UFC Welterweight’s Surprise Visit to Ilia Topuria’s Native Country Nearly Confirms He’s Fighting Islam Makhachev Next

Who’s next for Islam Makhachev? That’s been the burning question ever since the Dagestani seized the 170 lbs throne. The division holds no shortage of dangerous names who could test the Russian juggernaut. But one frontline welterweight contender just dropped a tease that has fans believing Makhachev’s next opponent might already be decided.

Among the pack chasing a shot at the UFC’s 11th two-division champion, Ian Garry has emerged as a serious option. After the Irishman beat Belal Muhammad at UFC Qatar, Garry stamped his name firmly in the contender mix. At the post-fight press conference, he even floated the idea of traveling to Georgia to sharpen his wrestling for a potential clash with Makhachev. Now, ‘The Future’ appears to be backing those words with action, uploading a photo from Heathrow Airport with Tbilisi listed on the departure board.

Ian Garry teases a fight with Islam Makhachev as he takes the flight to Georgia

“During his post-fight press conference, Ian Garry explained that if he were ever matched with Islam Makhachev, he would travel to Georgia to work with the wrestlers there and prepare properly for the challenge,” Red Corner MMA posted on X. “Today he has posted a photo from Heathrow airport with Tbilisi on the departure board. No confirmation of anything, however, some dots are connecting… 👀 Is this the next fight?”

That certainly spices things up at welterweight. Putting two and two together, Garry’s surprise trip to Georgia hints that conversations may already be brewing. And also, this is not some random training visit. At the UFC Qatar press conference, ‘The Future’ revealed he had already spoken with Ilia Topuria about training together in Georgia or in Spain.

For the unversed, the reigning lightweight champion holds Spanish nationality and trains in Alicante, Spain. But ‘El Matador’ frequently returns to his native Georgia, where he also seems to train. If Garry lands there, a collaboration with the Georgian-Spaniard champ could very well materialize. There is also the possibility of the Irishman sharing the mats with Merab Dvalishvili, a former champ hailing from the region.

Coming to the 170 lbs title picture, with Shavkat Rakhmonov temporarily out of the rankings, Ian Garry has undeniably positioned himself as a prime candidate to face Islam Makhachev. The storyline writes itself, as fans hear echoes of the Conor vs. Khabib rivalry once again. And despite other contenders hovering, one former UFC champion believes Garry stands at the front of the line purely based on merit.

Michael Bisping shares his thoughts on the Irish vs Dagestani matchup

Alongside Ian Garry, there are other welterweights like Carlos Prates, Michael Morales, and Kamaru Usman also circling the title picture. All of these fights are spectacular, but Makhachev’s team reportedly favors a legacy fight with the former 170 lbs king. Still, former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping believes ‘The Future’ leapfrogs them all, especially after his win over Belal Muhammad at UFC Qatar.

“Is Ian Garry vs. Islam Makhachev the fight that is going to happen? Because it might just be,” Bisping said on his YouTube channel. “Hear me out: Ian Garry is the No. 1-ranked guy on the planet, and he’s beaten some tremendous fighters along the way. And of course, he took Shavkat Rakhmonov in a No. 1 contender matchup, took him five rounds, almost got the submission in the fifth round,” he added.

‘The Count’ makes a compelling case. Garry has stacked crucial wins, including a short-notice battle against Carlos Prates, and paired that with a sharp performance against ‘Remember the Name,’ where he showcased impressive takedown defense. So, he definitely looks like a man capable of asking real questions of Makhachev. Still, if the champion chooses a different challenger first, the Irishman may need one more statement win to seal the deal.

That said, what do you make of Ian Garry’s chances against Islam Makhachev? Is he truly next in line to face the Dagestani legend? Let us know in the comments section below.