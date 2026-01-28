UFC White House Card to Feature Never-Before-Seen Venum Kits as New Details Emerge

After Ariel Helwani gave some insights about talk of no sponsors, no pay-per-view due to venue restrictions for the UFC’s White House Card, the event is already unlike anything in MMA history. While the organization figures out how to execute such an exceptional show, a lightweight contender has already sparked conversation by shedding light on the gear fighters may wear on the night.

UFC’s first card of the year sure did not include Arman Tsarukyan, but he has been impossible to ignore with appearances outside the Octagon. From viral skits surrounding Nina Danielle to his sheer online appearance, the lightweight contender has not gone unnoticed. Tsarukyan recently appeared on Ariel Helwani’s show, where he spoke candidly about his current situation and gave some details about the White House event.

Arman Tsarukyan teases Venum gear for White House event

“I was in the Venum office, and I saw the shorts and the shirts for the White House. It’s looking good,” Arman Tsarukyan commented in a curious, almost joking manner. Still, the mention was enough to reignite discussion around the much-talked-about White House UFC event — a card that has dominated conversations among fighters, fans, and pundits alike.

The event’s confirmation took a serious turn when former U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed during a speech at Naval Station Norfolk on October 6, 2025. Trump also suggested that almost every bout would be a championship contest, though it is understood that a limited preliminary portion would still exist.

While Dana White has not disclosed any official fight confirmations, the UFC president earlier said that following UFC 324, his full attention would shift toward building the White House card. With multiple fighters already publicly campaigning for a spot, anticipation is ever-growing.

However, Tsarukyan’s chances of competing at the event currently appear slim. The lightweight contender is not in the title picture and is coming off criticism following the Dan Hooker headbutt incident before UFC Qatar, for which he recently apologized. While White has kept him away from the lightweight title opportunity for a while, Tsarukyan gave his thoughts on his growing online presence.

Arman Tsarukyan addresses Dana White’s reaction to his viral surge amidst UFC 324

While the White House card continues to draw attention for its unusual setup and growing discussion across the MMA world, it wasn’t the only subject Tsarukyan touched on during his interview with Ariel Helwani. Tsarukyan also addressed how his growing presence outside the octagon is hard to ignore. However, when asked, Dana White about Tsarukyans viral surge, he outright denied knowing anything about it.

Later at Ariel Helwanis show, he was asked about the same, to which he responded: “Um, maybe he was on his Instagram. He’s busy. But after, I think, Nina — when we started doing content with Nina — probably he supposed to see that, because it went viral, you know.”

Tsarukyan was also asked about a report that surfaced last week claiming he was on standby in case something went wrong with Justin, who had been dealing with a staph infection on his neck. The speculation was quickly shut down after Dana White dismissed it publicly.