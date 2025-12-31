UFC White House Fans Still Not Buying Into Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler Despite Irishman’s Recent Promo

What will it take for fans to finally accept that Conor McGregor is heading for his comeback at UFC White House? Clearly, more than a promo! ‘The Notorious’ has been teasing a return to action for a while now. Yet, he has remained absent since his loss to Dustin Poirier on July 10, 2021, at UFC 264. However, his hints escalated a few months ago. Why?

Well, the historic UFC White House card was confirmed for June 14th on the White House lawn. Since then, McGregor has re-entered the testing pool, but got suspended for 18 months by Combat Sports Anti-Doping for three whereabouts failures in 2024. But it didn’t hinder his path to the UFC White House—that is, if he really makes it on the card.

The suspension will run retroactively, ending on March 20, 2026, well before the White House card begins. That’s why Conor McGregor continues to train for a fight. Now, he has gone a step further by releasing a promo for his return on the White House card. He recently hopped on Instagram to share the promo video captioned, “June 14, 2026. The Return.”

While Dana White or the UFC itself is yet to confirm McGregor’s participation, or the names that will appear on the card, for that matter, the Irishman is confident his opponent will be Michael Chandler. The pair was originally scheduled to face each other last year, but McGregor pulled out of the bout in the last minute due to injury.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump even claimed that the event would feature eight or nine title fights. So, if that turns out to be true, which title would McGregor and Chandler fight for? Neither has one right now. And if their fight headlines the event, how can the promotion put a non-title fight in the main event when the rest of the card is title fights?

Regardless, when ‘Championship Rounds’ shared McGregor’s promo on X, fans outright refused to believe that it was happening.

Fan asks for hard proof from Conor McGregor for UFC White House return

After being disappointed on multiple occasions, people were sceptical of McGregor’s promo. “I won’t believe it until I actually see him walking out to the octagon,” one user commented. UFC’s official announcement would be a nice first step, but Conor has backed out even with one, ahead of UFC 303.

The next user claimed the promo is an annual affair, which doesn’t mean anything. “His comeback promo is gonna be an annual thing 😂😂,” they wrote. McGregor has been teasing a comeback since 2023, so the skepticism is understandable.

Another user had had enough. “I’m not falling for this s—t again,” the user commented. What makes his chances of being on the card even more difficult is that there are plenty of other great fights and fighters the UFC can book for the night.

Meanwhile, McGregor’s suspension appears to have confused this user: “How’s he gonna return? Didn’t they say that he got suspended for four years for steroid use? Or let me guess, rules don’t apply to him like he’s President Donald Trump”. McGregor was never suspended for doping. His only suspension was for 18 months, which will end in April 2026, two months before the White House card.

Someone else didn’t even care about McGregor’s fight, even if his return was actually happening. “Does anybody actually care about Conor vs Chandler? Like seriously,” the user commented. If Conor does return, people will watch it thanks to his charm and ability to sell fights. At least that’s what the majority’s feeling is.

That being said, Conor McGregor appears to have a lot to prove. He will not only have to convince the UFC that he will be a better fit for the UFC White House card, but also overshadow other potential great bouts. Do you think it will happen?