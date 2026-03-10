UFC White House Fighter Labels Colby Covington “Coward” for Ducking Historic Event

“I’d love to fight Colby, but I seriously doubt he would fight me. We weigh the same, so let’s do it at the White House.” That’s what Bo Nickal said a few months ago. Those concerns have ultimately come to fruition as the UFC White House card has been announced without Colby Covington in it. And Nickal blames Covington for it!

“Asked for him, and the UFC tried to make the fight,” said Bo Nickal on The Ariel Helwani Show. “I know they talked to him extensively, and you know. Long story short, he just wouldn’t do it. So he would, rather, you know, be a coward and not fight me than be on the White House card, which is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

So I mean. I think that says. Pretty much everything about the guy that he’s willing to talk like that and make those statements and tell me I’m easy work. And then he was given this huge opportunity to compete against me. Still, you know, wouldnt wouldn’t do it.”

Surely, it was a chance to get featured on The UFC White House card, especially considering how patriotic Covington is towards his nation. Speaking of that, the one-of-a-kind UFC event is part of the celebrations of America’s 250th anniversary. Not only that, but it also coincides with POTUS Donald Trump’s birthday on June 14.

And time and again, Covington has come out as a “MAGA” supporter. The UFC White House card would have provided him the perfect opportunity to make his return and compete again. But instead of him, now the card features the likes of Ilia Topuria, Justin Gaethje, Alex Pereira, Ciryl Gane, Sean O’Malley, Michael Chandler, and even Bo Nickal, for that matter.

While Covington allegedly avoided fighting at the historic event, Nickal will face Kyle Daukaus in the second bout of the night, which is an exciting match. But what would have happened if “Chaos” and Nickal had fought each other at the UFC White House card?

Bo Nickal asserts confidence in beating Colby Covington in a potential bout

While Colby Covington is a veteran, Bo Nickal is comparatively new to MMA. However, both of them boast prowess in wrestling. Nickal is a three-time NCAA Division 1 national champion, while Covington couldn’t achieve that feat.

But when it comes to MMA, Covington has had a more than a decade-long career. Meanwhile, Nickal has only nine fights of experience. Despite that, the 30-year-old asserts confidence in his ability to beat Covington in a potential bout.

“Everyone knows everyone knows it would be basically just like leading a lamb to slaughter, which you know it is what it is,” said Nickal on the aforementioned interview. “But I think the people want to see it, and it would have been an exciting fight. But for him in his position, I understand, because in a one-on-one sense, I understand, because you’re literally going out there just to get killed.”

Although the UFC White House fight between Nickal and Covington didn’t come to fruition, it will be interesting to see if they still want to face each other. As of now, ‘Chaos’ hasn’t returned to the octagon since UFC Tampa loss against Joaquin Buckley in December 2024.

Meanwhile, Nickal’s last fight in the promotion was against Rodolfo Vieira at UFC 322, where he secured a knockout win. On that note, do you think a 30-year-old will put out a similar display against Kyle Daukaus on June 14? Also, with a win there, will Nickal still be interested in fighting Covington? Let us know in the comments below!