UFC White House Fighter Sends Desperate Plea to Octagon Girls After Losing Coach

What started as a bizarre moment at the UFC 327 weigh-ins has now taken a more serious turn, as a UFC Freedom 250 fighter is seeking help after losing his coach ahead of the event. For those who missed it, Josh Hokit made headlines when he stepped onto the stage at 233 lbs and, instead of a standard face-off, stopped in front of the octagon girls and broke into an intense, high-energy dance.

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The clip quickly went viral, putting Hokit all over social media. On fight night, he backed up the attention with a statement performance, defeating Curtis Blaydes via unanimous decision. The win earned him a spot on the White House card after Joe Rogan floated the idea to Dana White. His next opponent? At the urging of Donald Trump, White matched Hokit up against Derrick Lewis.

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But now, just as quickly as his rise began, Hokit has hit an unexpected setback. With his coach stepping away before the fight, he’s once again turned to the octagon girls—this time not for spectacle, but in search of support in his corner during the upcoming fight.

“My coach, Greg Jackson, will not be coaching me on the White House fight for personal reasons…,” Hokit wrote on X. “I don’t have a coach now… will the ring girls corner me please… tag them for me🙏.”

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This quickly attracted a question from former UFC star Chael Sonnen, who asked Jackson whether Hokit was telling the truth. While Jackson has not responded to the question yet, Hokit doubled down, claiming he was being completely truthful about the matter.

“I’m actually being serious this one time… lol,” Hokit responded.

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It’s worth noting that Hokit was previously an NFL player. The newly ranked No. 5 heavyweight left the NFL in 2022 after spending time on the San Francisco 49ers practice squad and with the Arizona Cardinals. He later pursued a career in MMA, which eventually brought him into the UFC after he defeated Guilherme Uriel in Dana White’s Contender Series.

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Hokit made his debut against Max Gimenis and has since secured two more wins in the UFC. And throughout this time, Hokit had been training under Greg Jackson at Albuquerque’s Jackson Wink. The gym was also home to UFC legends like Jon Jones and Holly Holm. In any case, the specific reason behind Jackson’s withdrawal remains a mystery.

Interestingly, though, despite his coach’s absence, Hokit appears to be entering the fight on a favorable note.

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Josh Hokit learns card placement, as he gets branded the favorite to win

Josh Hokit’s situation with his coach might be a problem for him, but otherwise, things are looking up for the heavyweight. Fresh off his win in a Fight of the Year contender, ‘The Incredible Hok’ has quickly captured attention across the division.

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Oddsmakers at BetOnline list Hokit as a -300 favorite against Derrick Lewis (+250). This is a notable mark of respect for Hokit, given Lewis’ reputation as the UFC’s all-time knockout leader. Besides that, Hokit has now also learned his placement on the card.

Slotted as the fourth fight on the lineup, Hokit’s clash with Lewis sits in a pivotal position. With momentum, hype, and expectation all building, the undefeated prospect appears firmly on the verge of a defining moment. And if that wasn’t enough, Daniel Cormier is already talking about a fight between him and another new UFC talent—Gable Steveson.

In any case, Josh Hokit now has to figure out how he will train for the Derrick Lewis fight. After all, it will be the biggest fight of his career thus far. Do you think he can win?