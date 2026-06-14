UFC White House Octagon Girls: All About Red Dela Cruz and Chrissy Blair’s Age, Relationship Status, & Salary

The UFC is heading somewhere it has never gone before. The UFC Freedom 250 is all set to take place on the South Lawn of the White House in a custom-built arena, with the historic event headlined by a lightweight title fight between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje. To make things more interesting, names like Alex Pereira, Ciryl Gane, and Sean O’Malley turn the event into one of the most explosive cards in UFC history. But, as always, the action will not be limited to the Octagon. UFC recently released new red, white, and blue outfits for its Octagon Girls, created exclusively for the White House event.

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The patriotic attire, designed by Marina Toybina, has already sparked internet debate, with some fans praising the spectacle while others questioning whether the extensive usage of stars and stripes violates the spirit of the United States Flag Code. Regardless of the controversy, familiar faces like Red Dela Cruz and Chrissy Blair will once again be front and center on fight night.

Everything we know about Red Dela Cruz and Chrissy Blair

Red Dela Cruz quickly stands out for what she represents. She became the UFC’s first Filipina Octagon Girl after winning a worldwide search organized by UFC boss Dana White, allowing the promotion to connect with a broader Southeast Asian audience.

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Since then, Dela Cruz has moved far beyond fight nights. The 33-year-old has hosted Miss Universe Singapore 2015, appeared in Maxim Australia, and has over 420,000 Instagram followers. Despite her growing fame, she keeps her personal life highly private. There are no publicly confirmed relationships, and the majority of her content focuses on health, travel, and lifestyle.

Chrissy Blair, meanwhile, is a veteran of the UFC presentation crew. The 37-year-old began her combat sports career with Strikeforce before joining the UFC in 2013.

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But what stands out most is her story, which is a little unconventional to say the least. Chrissy Blair has time and again spoken about how she never expected modeling to become her career, especially given her background in art and design.

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And thanks to her veteran status, she has seen some of the most significant events in MMA history, including the emergence of women’s MMA under stars such as Ronda Rousey and Miesha Tate.

Blair currently has over 190,000 Instagram followers and remains one of the promotion’s most recognizable Octagon Girls. And just like Dela Cruz, the 37-year-old believes in keeping her romantic life out of the public eye, letting her professional work take center stage.

Net worth and salary of UFC Octagon girls

Unlike fighters, Octagon Girls do not receive bonuses or purses. Instead, their income usually comes from appearances, sponsorships, social media collaborations, and other ventures. According to sources, UFC Octagon Girls make between $1,000 and $5,000 every event, with larger international shows such as UFC Freedom 250 sometimes pushing those numbers higher.

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Red Dela Cruz has taken advantage of her UFC platform to launch a bigger media career. While the exact figure remains unknown, several reports online place her net worth safely in the six-figure range, thanks to a combination of UFC appearances, endorsements, hosting gigs, and modeling work.

Chrissy Blair definitely seems to be the more financially stable of the two. Her net worth is believed to be between a reported estimate of $1.5 million and $5 million, which includes her wellness brand, modeling portfolio, and premium content ventures. According to some sources, her total annual earnings go as high as $400,000 when all of her income streams are combined.

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As the UFC grows into new territories, including the White House, the role of Octagon Girls has grown alongside it. Fighters will always be the show’s stars, but faces like Red Dela Cruz and Chrissy Blair have built careers that go far beyond carrying round cards.

And at UFC Freedom 250, they’ll be part of the spectacle once again, this time dressed in some of the most talked-about outfits the promotion has ever unveiled.