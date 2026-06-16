UFC White House Octagon Girls Under Scrutiny for Possible Flag Code Violation

The historic UFC Freedom 250 on the White House South Lawn was a masterclass in live sports production, but a patriotic clothing choice soon became the night’s biggest talking point.

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A suspected violation of the United States Flag Code by the night’s Octagon Girls has sparked massive social media outrage that has clearly overshadowed a card in which all seven main card bouts ended in knockouts for the first time in the Dana White-led promotion’s 33-year history.

Critics quickly pointed out that the ring girls’ attire directly incorporated the American flag into red, white, and blue two-piece ensembles, which they claimed violated Section 8 of the United States Flag Code. That section is dedicated to proper respect for the Stars and Stripes, and it clearly states: “No part of the flag should ever be used as a costume or athletic uniform.”

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For many online, having Octagon girls Red Dela Cruz and Chrissy Blair wear the custom designs on Sunday night front and centre, especially in an event held on White House grounds, simply added to the controversy.

While two-piece outfits have long been standard attire for the UFC’s Octagon Girls, the promotion regularly embraces themed looks for major events, including UFC 306’s Mexico Independence Day celebration. This time, the patriotic visuals were part of the celebrations of America’s 250th birthday, with fighters walking out of the Oval Office.

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And this is where things get awkward for Dana White and the UFC. The backlash comes less than a year after President Donald Trump issued an executive order directing the Department of Justice to pursue criminal prosecution for flag desecration, referring to the American flag as the country’s “most sacred and cherished symbol”.

And now, just a year later, he made the Octagon girls wear the same stars and stripes, since the aforementioned order stopped short of banning flag burning or clothing modification outright. So, it was no surprise that social media was abuzz with criticisms towards the design choice.

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What does the U.S. Flag Code actually say about the UFC’s violation?

The social media outrage remains centred on what the United States Flag Code states about using the Stars and Stripes on clothing. Section 8(d) says that the flag should never be used as clothing, bedding, or drapery. Section 8(g) goes even farther, declaring that no part of the flag may ever be used as a costume or athletic uniform.

Those passages have been cited repeatedly by critics arguing that the Octagon Girls’ outfits violated the spirit, and possibly the letter, of the code. However, there’s an important catch. The U.S. Flag Code is largely considered advisory etiquette rather than enforceable criminal law.

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It establishes guidelines for how Americans should treat and display the flag, but breaches do not result in fines or criminal charges for private citizens. So, while many people may find the attire improper or offensive, they are not unlawful. As a result, Dana White can breathe a sigh of relief, as the UFC remained within its rights to put on the patriotic spectacle it envisioned.