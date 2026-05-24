UFC White House Promo Honoring America Ruined by Embarrassing Patriotic Fail

UFC’s massive White House event promo is suddenly going viral for all the wrong reasons, as fans spotted a major mistake involving the American flag in the AI-generated render.

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The promotional image for the upcoming UFC Freedom 250 event showed a massive American flag hanging behind a mock-up arena setup that looked stunning to say the least. The problem? Eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed that the flag only contained 48 stars, instead of the proper 50 representing all 50 states.

“I don’t want to suggest that the fine folks staging the mixed martial arts fight on the White House lawn for the president’s birthday are not sticklers for decorum and protocol, but their American flag’s got 48 stars on it,” a user by the name Doug Landry wrote on X.

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And as expected, the post blew up on social media. In fact, the error instantly reignited criticism surrounding the Dana White-led promotion’s growing use of AI in promotional material.

Earlier this month, UFC CEO Dana White openly stated that practically the entire White House promo video was created using AI, including a fake AI-generated version of his own voice.

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“The White House promo video that we just did is AI,” White admitted on the Katie Miller Podcast. “The whole promo was AI. Even my voice is AI, it isn’t my real voice.

“My guys put together the whole promo for the White House without one guy going into the sound booth, filming, or anything. The only thing that’s real is the fight footage. It’s not the future; it’s now. It’s already happening.”

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That admission divided fans badly. For years, the UFC was known for its cinematic promotion packages, which helped build excitement around crucial fights and emotionally connect fans with fighters.

So when Dana White stated that AI was now handling much of the creative process, many long-time fans felt the promotion had abandoned one of its strongest qualities.

However, Dana White, on the other hand, had little patience for the backlash.

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“Give me a f—— break,” White said at the UFC Seattle press conference. “AI is coming, and if we’re using AI, who gives a s—. People are upset we should use artists.

“How about this: shut the f— up and watch the fights.”

Now, the accidental 48-star flag mistake has only intensified those complaints. What was supposed to be a patriotic promotional image for one of the UFC’s biggest events ever became yet another example of fans claiming that overreliance on AI can result in humiliating botches like these that human designers would have caught right away.

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However, this AI problem still feels smaller when compared to the other big issues surrounding the card that looks forward to celebrating America’s 250th anniversary.

UFC White House’s outdoor setting is proving to be a massive headache for Dana White

To be honest, the AI flag error may be the least of Dana White’s concerns about the White House card right now. The UFC CEO has publicly confessed that the outdoor setting is becoming a production nightmare as the organization prepares to stage one of the most unusual events in company history on the White House lawn.

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During a recent visit to the Rose Garden, the head honcho said he was shocked by the number of gnats and flies swarming around the area almost immediately after arriving for dinner with Donald Trump.

“President Trump just opened the Rose Garden two nights ago, and he invited me to dinner there,” he said on the Boardroom podcast. “The amount of gnats that were flying around. I’m like, ‘Holy s—.’

“As soon as I got on the plane, I called my head of production and said, ‘Yeah, let me tell you about the gnat situation tonight.’ So when you’re a fighter, think about that lighting grid, the amount of power in the lights… moths, gnats, and God knows what else.”

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However, the bugs are not even the worst-case scenario. According to Dana White, weather remains the most significant concern for the entire event, particularly since the UFC is building a giant outdoor structure around the Octagon on the South Lawn.

“We’re fighting [through bad weather],” White said during an appearance on Adin Ross’ stream. “If it f——- snows we’re fighting. We’re fighting. Nothing will stop this show going that night; it could f——- rain.”

According to the UFC CEO, nothing would prevent the event from taking place, but lightning delays are the one issue over which the promotion has no control if nature decides to intervene on fight night.

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“Lightning is the only thing,” he continued. “We’d have to wait it out. We’d have to wait the lightning out and then do the fight.

“But we’re going through all of it. If any of those things happen, it doesn’t matter; we’re still going. Like I said, if it f—— snows, we’re going. Lightning is the only thing that will really screw us.”

So, although the White House event remains one of the UFC’s boldest ideas, it is also becoming one of the most complicated productions Dana White has ever attempted.