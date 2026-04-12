UFC White House Schedule: Lincoln Memorial Press Conference, Meet & Greets, Watch Party, and More

The UFC is going all out for its historic White House debut, and it is more than just a fight night. With UFC Freedom 250 set to take place in Washington, D.C., the promotion has just announced a three-day itinerary filled with fan events, public appearances, and celebrations building up to the main event.

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As per the poster shared during the UFC 327 broadcast, it all starts on June 12th with a press conference unlike any other in UFC history. The opening event is scheduled for 8 PM ET at the Lincoln Memorial and will provide fans with their first live look at the fighters.

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The press conference will be free and open to the public, setting the tone for what feels more like a public spectacle than a standard media obligation. With the iconic monument in the background, it’s definitely going to be a standout one for sure.

From there, the action shifts to The Ellipse for a two-day Fan Fest on June 13 and 14. The Saturday schedule runs from 3:30 PM to 11:30 PM ET and includes live music, fan panels, Q&A sessions, and fighter meet-and-greets.

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Imago Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud of Saudi Arabia visits the White House F-35 fighter jets fly over the North Side of the White House during the Official Saudi Arabia Visit, Tuesday, November 18, 2025., Credit:Andrea Hanks / Avalon PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxFRAxUSA Copyright: xAndreaxHanksx/xAvalonx 1053549726

The ceremonial weigh-ins will also take place at this time. While this too would be free, visitors will need tickets to get in, bringing structure to what is expected to be a massive crowd.

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Sunday follows a similar pattern, starting at 3:30 PM and going until midnight. Along with the usual mix of music, interactions, and panels, the final day will include a live watch party for the UFC Freedom 250.

That means that even if you don’t have tickets to the event, you can still enjoy the atmosphere as the fights take place just steps from the White House lawn. Especially when the fight card itself is stacked from top to bottom.

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Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje will battle to unify the lightweight title in the main event, while Alex Pereira steps up in weight to face Ciryl Gane for interim heavyweight gold—a match that might see ‘Poatan’ become the first three-division champion.

Sean O’Malley fights Aiemann Zahabi, Michael Chandler goes one-on-one against Mauricio Ruffy, and rising talent Bo Nickal faces Kyle Daukaus. So, this event is surely turning out to be an unskippable one for sure, and the UFC is going all out when it comes to promoting it. In fact, they also just revealed the poster and video promo as well.

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UFC releases first look for UFC Freedom 250

That aggressive push didn’t stop at stacking the card or rolling out fan events. As the excitement for the White House event grew, the UFC doubled down by revealing the official look of UFC Freedom 250, giving fans a better understanding of how huge this show is expected to be.

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And, fittingly, Donald Trump himself unveiled the poster, adding another layer of significance to an already historic event. The poster is simple but effective, featuring the two biggest fights front and center. The main event, Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje, right at the forefront, with Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane following right behind.

It’s less about overdesign and more about emphasis—this is a card designed for high-stakes matchups, and the graphic reflects that. Around it sits the rest of the lineup, featuring the likes of Sean O’Malley and Michael Chandler, proving how deep the event is from top to bottom.

But the video promo definitely sets the tone. Fans got their first peek at what the UFC’s White House setup will look like. The Octagon is located in the center of the stage, encircled by seating on all sides and framed by giant Americana-themed arches. It doesn’t look like a traditional arena—it looks like something built specifically for the occasion

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The structure appears to take over a significant portion of the White House lawn, transforming the venue into part of the spectacle. That is basically what ties everything together. From the fights to the fan events to the newly revealed visuals, UFC Freedom 250 isn’t being treated like a typical pay-per-view. It’s being billed as a historic event that combines sport, setting, and size in a way the promotion has never done before.