UFC Winnipeg Headliner’s Retirement Takes Unexpected Turn as Fans Push Back

UFC Winnipeg marked what appears to be the final chapter in Gilbert Burns’ career. The Brazilian welterweight faced Canada’s Mike Malott in the main event but was unable to snap a four-fight losing streak. Malott thrilled the home crowd with a third-round knockout victory, after which Burns announced he was stepping away from the sport for good.

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Ironically, Burns’ last win came against Jorge Masvidal—a fight that effectively ended Masvidal’s career. Now, three years later, the 39-year-old finds himself in a similar position. Speaking in the cage after the bout, Burns took the microphone and made his future clear, signaling the end of a long and respected run in MMA.

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“I think that’s it,” Burns said. “I had a great career. I fought so hard. I wanted to win so bad. I fought the best guys in the world, pound-for-pound, a lot of champions. I never said no to a fight. I’m content.”

While people seemed okay with his retirement, an X post from Home of Fight appears to have changed that narrative.

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“BREAKING: Gilbert Burns announces his retirement from MMA… Gilbert turns 40 in a couple of months. Happy retirement legend 🫡,” they wrote.

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It appears fans didn’t completely agree with Burns being labeled a legend.

Gilbert Burns being labeled a ‘legend’ is viewed as ‘blasphemy’

People quickly jumped at the post to share their opinion. “Calling him a legend while he has a Mike Malott loss on his record is blasphemy,” one user posted. Despite fighting for over a decade in the UFC, Burns never became a champion.

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Another user felt Burns didn’t want to become the next Tony Ferguson. “He doesn’t want to chase Tony Ferguson’s ten losses in a row world record,” the user commented. Ferguson, however, has since turned to boxing and even became a Misfits champion.

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Someone else suggested Burns’ retirement was warranted. “After losing to a Canadian, who can blame him smh,” the fan joked. The comment comes from the stereotype that Canadians are passive.

The next user didn’t agree with the claim that Burns was a legend, but gave him his props for putting on great fights. “I wouldn’t call Burns a legend of the sport, but he’s put up some dope a—fights and seems like a good dude,” the fan wrote. Burns fought some of the toughest names in the sport, including Kamaru Usman, Khamzat Chimaev, and more.

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Even this user had similar feelings. “He ain’t a legend but respect..ig,” the user commented. A legend or not, Gilbert Burns definitely left a mark on the promotion, as he helped the company grow over the years.

It appears, despite spending over a decade in the promotion, fans aren’t ready to accept Gilbert Burns as a legend of the sport. But how do you feel about it?