UFC Winnipeg Payouts: How Much Will Gilbert Burns, Mike Malott, and Others Earn?

While Gilbert Burns fights to snap a four-fight skid, his name recognition alone may guarantee him a paycheck that dwarfs his surging opponent’s. The real story in Winnipeg isn’t just who wins, but who gets paid. Despite the freezing temperatures in Manitoba, all fighters have successfully made weight ahead of fight night.

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The card features a strong Canadian presence, with several home fighters competing, adding extra attention to the event. The main event is a critical welterweight fight between Gilbert Burns and Mike Malott. Burns enters on a four-fight losing streak, but Malott continues to build momentum with three consecutive wins in the division. With the stakes so high, the focus now shifts to fighter pay—how much are they expected to earn at UFC Winnipeg?

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Gilbert Burns and Mike Malott’s payout at UFC Winnipeg

Gilbert Burns remains one of the most well-known names in the welterweight division. Despite recent losses to Belal Muhammad, Jack Della Maddalena, Sean Brady, and Michael Morales, the Brazilian continues to earn solid paydays due to his reputation and experience.

According to reports, ‘Durinho’ received between $150,000 and $200,000 for his loss against Sean Brady at UFC Vegas 97. However, his current slump has had a slight influence on those figures, with estimates indicating he earned between $120,000 and $150,000 in his most recent fight. Gilbert Burns is now expected to earn in a similar range once again when he competes in the main event at UFC Winnipeg.

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Imago UFC Fight Night – Burns vs Morales LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 17: Gilbert Burns and Michael Morales step in the octagon for a 5-round main event bout at UFC Apex for UFC Fight Night – Burns vs Morales on May 17, 2025 in Las Vegas, NV, United States. Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages Las Vegas, NV UFC Apex LAS VEGAS, NV United States Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Mike Malott, on the other hand, represents the rising contender end of the salary range. He earned around $54,500 in his loss to Neil Magny but has since seen steady increases. His knockout win at UFC 315 reportedly earned him roughly $65,000, followed by a $70,000 payday after another victory.

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With his rising popularity and main event spot, Mike Malott is estimated to earn between $80,000 and $85,000 for this fight.

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Kyler Phillips, Charles Jourdain, and payouts for other UFC Winnipeg fighters

Kyler Phillips is set to earn approximately $132,000 in the co-main event, based on previous disclosed payouts. While his latest numbers are unknown, his position on the card suggests he will continue to earn in that bracket.

Charles Jourdain, who will be fighting in front of his home fans, is also expecting to earn a lot of money. After receiving a $50,000 performance bonus in his previous fight, his predicted total for this one is between $80,000 and $100,000.

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Elsewhere, Jai Herbert has established himself in the mid-tier bracket. Based on recent contracts, he is expected to earn between $80,000 and $90,000 to show, with a possible total of $160,000 to $180,000 if he wins. Bonuses and sponsorships could push that number even higher.

Mandel Nallo, making his promotional debut, is expected to be on an entry-level contract, earning between $20,000 and $24,000 for a win. Meanwhile, Jasmine Jasudavicius has advanced to contender-level pay, with reports suggesting she may earn between $160,000 and $200,000 if she wins. In fact, she may climb even higher with bonuses.

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Karine Silva is slightly behind in terms of contract value but is still expected to earn between $80,000 and $120,000 with a win, with further bonuses raising her total. Fighters like Thiago Moisés and Gauge Young, who are still in the early stages of their UFC careers, are expected to remain in the lower pay brackets.

As always, these figures are approximations based on publicly available data and typical UFC pay structures. While final paychecks may vary, these estimates highlight the significant financial stakes for every fighter on the card, from the main event stars to the promotional newcomers.