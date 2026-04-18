UFC Winnipeg Walkout Songs: Which Music Have Gilbert Burns, Mike Malott, and Others Used?

Walkout songs are more than just background noise; they are a fighter’s mindset translated into sound. It’s the last push before the cage door closes, when nerves, energy, and identity all come together. And at UFC Winnipeg, fans can expect that same emotional build-up.

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The promotion is returning to snowy Winnipeg, Manitoba, where the fighters woke up to a combination of snow and freezing rain—a stark contrast to the usual Vegas setting. With nine Canadian fighters on the card, the home crowd will have a lot to cheer about. But before the fists fly, the music hits first. So what songs will set the tone for fight night?

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Which songs do Gilbert Burns and Mike Malott walk out to?

Gilbert Burns headlines the event, looking to halt a four-fight losing streak against rising Canadian challenger Mike Malott. He returns to the spotlight in a high-stakes welterweight main event. Despite recent failures, one thing has not changed: his walkout music.

‘Durinho’ has consistently used “Medley” by Buchecha, a vibrant Brazilian song that embodies both his roots and his fighting spirit. It’s more than just a song at this point; it’s a part of his identity.

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Imago April 9, 2022, Jacksonville, Florida, Jacksonville, FL, United States: JACKSONVILLE, FL – APRIL 9: Gilbert Burns prepares to fight Khamzat Chimaev in their Welterweight fight during the UFC 273 event at Vystar Memorial Arena on April 9, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida, United States. Jacksonville, Florida United States – ZUMAp175 20220409_zsa_p175_137 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Across the cage stands Mike Malott, a rising Canadian star who has been building serious momentum. ‘Proper’ has previously walked out to Sum 41’s “Fat Lip,” a high-energy anthem that perfectly captures the energy of a home audience. Given the setting in Winnipeg, don’t be shocked if the arena erupts the instant that music hits.

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Gilbert Burns enters this fight at a crossroads, searching for his first win in over three years after losses to top contenders, including Michael Morales. Malott, meanwhile, is on a three-fight winning streak and sees this as an opportunity to go to the next level of the division. But, beyond the stakes, their walkout songs will once again set the tone before the action begins.

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Walkout songs of Kyler Phillips, Charles Jourdain, and other UFC Winnipeg fighters

Elsewhere on the card, Kyler Phillips brings a different vibe with “Wav Files” by Lupe Fiasco, a track that complements his calm yet innovative fighting style. Charles Jourdain, fighting in front of a home audience, has relied on high-energy French-language music, such as “Le Chant Des Commandos” by NTM, to bring a regional flavor to his entrances.

Jasmine Jasudavicius keeps things light and fun with “La Bamba” by Los Lobos, a standout pick in a sport dominated by some really powerful walkout tracks. Karine Silva, on the other hand, alternates between styles, mixing “Paint It, Black” and Brazilian tunes to show both her personality and roots.

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Jai Herbert has also shown a variety of choices, with “Morals & Principles” by Rimzee being one of his more constant walkout tracks. His opponent, Mandel Nallo, is making his UFC debut and does not yet have a set walkout song, which leaves room for a potential surprise.

Nallo enters the bout with a five-fight winning streak, making him one of the most dangerous newcomers on the bill. Herbert, meanwhile, has experience but has had an up-and-down UFC career. Their battle adds another dimension of excitement to an already stacked lineup.

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While the night’s victors will be decided in the cage, the walkouts provide the first, crucial battleground—a war of identity and intimidation fought with sound.