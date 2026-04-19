UFC Winnipeg Winner Breaks Down in Emotional Tribute to Late Mother After First Career Win

UFC Winnipeg had plenty of action, but one moment stood out above the rest—not because of a knockout or an all-out war, but because of sheer human emotion. Robert Valentin finally won his first UFC fight, and what happened inside the Octagon left the crowd silent, then emotional.

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Valentin knew everything was at stake when he entered the fight. Three consecutive losses had pushed him to the edge, and across from him stood rookie Julien Leblanc, eager to make an impression. But for ‘Robzilla,’ this was more than just another fight; it carried something far deeper.

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At UFC Winnipeg, Robert Valentin wasted little time once the fight began. After taking some early kicks, he closed the distance, secured a takedown, and quickly moved to the back. With control locked in, he calmly worked for the rear-naked choke, forcing Leblanc to tap a little over two minutes into the first round. It was a statement finish, but the big moment arrived right after. ‘Robzilla’ burst into tears during his post-fight interview.

Fighting back tears, he dedicated the victory to his late mother, revealing she had passed away during his previous fight week.

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“I’m sorry, guys, I never cry,” he said. “But I dedicate this fight to my mom. She died during my last fight week, and I know she’s watching me. I love you.

“I worked so hard to get this first win in the UFC, and I want to thank everyone who stood by me when I was down and no one believed in me.”

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As Valentin continued, the atmosphere changed from celebration to reflection, with ‘Robzilla’ thanking those who supported him throughout his worst moments and encouraging supporters to believe in themselves. Later, speaking backstage, Robert Valentin opened up further about the emotional burden he had been carrying for months.

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Robert Valentin reveals personal loss fueled biggest win of his career at UFC Winnipeg

Backstage, during an interview with Full Send, Robert Valentin described himself as “a compressed ball of energy,” holding everything in since November. Once the submission was locked in and victory was certain, everything came pouring out.

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“I was like a compressed ball of energy ready to explode,” he said. “And when I knew that I’m winning this fight, I’m gonna choke on that guy; it just gave me this big relief. And like I said, this fight dedicated to my mom, and I know she’s so proud right now, and she’s watching me, and I kept it within me since November.

“So I carried that, and it gave me a lot of strength. It gave so much strength because I knew she always wanted me to follow my dreams. And in the end, only Mom knows what’s best for you, and she knows what’s best for me because I love this sport.”

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Pumped up by this big win, ‘Robzilla’ promised fans that there’s much more to come after his win tonight.

“Nothing’s gonna stop me because I’ve loved this,” he continued. “I have so much more to prove, and I have so much more to gain and to learn. So I’m a raised soldier, not a b—-.”

Robert Valentin’s journey to this moment at UFC Winnipeg hasn’t been easy. He was a finalist on The Ultimate Fighter 32 but has struggled to find his feet in the UFC, losing three consecutive bouts before this battle. Another loss may have knocked him out of the promotion. Instead, he delivered when it counted the most.

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Beyond the result, it was the emotion that resonated. ‘Robzailla’ didn’t just win a fight; he released months of pain, strain, and doubt in a single instant. And in doing so, he reminded everyone watching why this sport can be about far more than just wins and losses.