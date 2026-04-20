UFC Winnipeg Winner Suspected of Using Nicotine Pouch During Fight

UFC Winnipeg might be over, but the event continues to make headlines. If not for a UFC official snatching Mike Malott’s Canadian flag, then Canadian flyweight Jasmine Jasudavicius. The Niagara Top Team standout has been in the limelight since beating Karine Silva via unanimous decision inside Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg. Why?

Since the fight, a new video from in between rounds has been circulating on social media, which appears to show the 37-year-old was chewing a Zyn nicotine pouch. If it really is what most people suspect it to be, Jasudavicius better start praying to the MMA gods for her win not to get reversed because it’s definitely illegal according to the Unified Rules of MMA.

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It’s worth noting that there’s no specific rule that prevents fighters from munching on a Zyn nicotine pouch during a fight. However, there are blanket rules that clarify that fighters are not allowed to have anything besides water during a fight. Yet, some may argue that Zyns can also be considered as a performance-enhancing substance; Jasudavicius’ win could be in trouble.

Although Jasudavicius secured 29-28 across the board, she had to dig deep to win the fight, which many would even consider a close affair. Now, top that off with the possibility of Jasudavicius using a substance that can improve focus. Using Zyns in and of itself is not a problem; several fighters are known to use it up until their walkout.

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Most popularly, former two-division champion Alex Pereira has been using Zyn, popping one every opportunity he gets. Yet, Jasudavicius isn’t the only one who has been caught with something in her mouth during a fight.

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Ben Henderson had a toothpick in his mouth while fighting Nate Diaz

What should have been a routine night for Ben Henderson quickly turned into a talking point for all the wrong reasons. Fresh off his unanimous decision win over Nate Diaz at UFC on FOX 5, fans weren’t just discussing his performance. Instead, attention shifted to the fact that ‘Bendo’ was seen fighting with a toothpick in his mouth.

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The unusual sight sent social media into a frenzy, with many questioning whether carrying a sharp object inside the Octagon posed a serious safety risk. Despite the uproar, the Washington State Department of Licensing opted not to act.

They revealed there was no specific rule addressing such a situation. In other words, if it wasn’t explicitly banned, it wasn’t punishable. While Henderson’s actions had no impact on the result, the incident left many wondering if it was simply much ado about nothing.

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It’s to be seen whether Manitoba’s Combative Sports Commission takes such a lenient approach with Jasudavicius. But what do you think? Should Jasudavicius’ win be taken away?