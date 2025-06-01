UFC World Demands Maycee Barber to Retire as Erin Blanchfield’s Nightmare Comes True After Medical Issue Leads to Main Event Cancellation

UFC Vegas 107 was supposed to deliver fireworks. Instead, it gave fans static. From bizarre broadcast mishaps to a last-minute main event collapse, the night unraveled like a slow-motion train wreck. What was billed as a potential title eliminator between Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber turned into one of the most confusing UFC finales in recent memory. So what happened?

Just minutes before Blanchfield and Barber were supposed to walk out, something strange unfolded on air. The ESPN broadcast aired its full pre-fight promo, only to cut to silence. Then, without warning, the booth returned, uncertain and somber. “Maycee Barber and Erin Blanchfield, will they fight? We don’t know,” a commentator muttered, echoing the confusion of fans around the world.

Reports soon followed that claimed Maycee Barber had suffered a seizure backstage and wasn’t cleared by the medical professionals present at the scene. This follows her issues on the scales at the weigh-ins, where she had missed weight by half a pound and forfeited 20% of her purse. Erin Blanchfield later revealed that she was ready and warmed up with a six-minute deadline for her walk to the cage. Instead, the nightmare continued for her as she had to walk back to the locker room.

According to a report by MMAWeekly, Blanchfield has claimed that she’s not interested in re-booking a bout with Barber in the future, and she confessed, “I did everything except get in the cage tonight. I guess I can grow from that.” But the disappointment wasn’t hers alone, as the UFC fandom shared in her frustration and turned their aim towards Maycee Barber instead! Here’s a look at what the netizens had to say!

Fans demand Mayce Barber’s retirement as Erin Blanchfield left hanging at UFC Vegas 107 main event

MMA journalist Shakiel Mahjouri took to X and wrote, “’Maycee Barber and Erin Blanchfield, will they fight? We don’t know’ Crazy sentence to hear from UFC commentators when the main event is supposed to start.” The comment highlighted how unprepared and off guard the production truly was. Add to that the awkward Minty Bets betting segment mishap and the issues the fans have faced with repeated commercials on the stream, UFC Vegas 107 might end up in the history books for all the wrong reasons.

Another viewer snapped, “MAYCE BARBER NEEDS TO RETIRE.” They weren’t buying the last-minute medical excuse, especially after the missed weight, the forfeited purse, and the fact that Maycee Barber reportedly turned around just before the walkout. They saw it as a pattern, not a one-off.

One fan added, “@BulletValentina is in the building. Get her some gloves lol.” With Erin Blanchfield fired up and Barber out, some fans were ready to toss in the legendary Valentina Shevchenko just to salvage the night.

Another fan wrote, “That’s crazy, UFC main event cancelled, never seen before.” For many long-time viewers, this moment felt unprecedented. Fights have fallen through before, but never quite like this, after the promos and walkout were already set in motion.

Yet another fan pointed out that, “Dang , they might not let her fight again in UFC.” With the recent weight miss and her 2024 withdrawal from her Rose Namajunas clash, many in the MMA sphere feel as though Barber’s time in the promotion might be coming to an end. What do you think?

Lastly, a fan chimed in with a tinge of comic misery, “I just woke up during the Gamrot decision so I’ve missed the whole card and now the main event.” For some, UFC Vegas 107 ended before it really began. For others, it never even got off the ground.

In the end, Maycee Barber’s abrupt withdrawal didn’t just cancel a fight; it cracked the trust of fans, left Erin Blanchfield stranded, and sparked a storm of backlash that continues to rage online. What was supposed to elevate two top contenders has now raised more questions than answers. What’s your take on the whole debacle? Should the UFC give Maycee Barber another shot, or is it time to move on? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!