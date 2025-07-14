UFC World Disappointed as Joe Rogan Breaks Huge Tradition for Dustin Poirier vs. Max Holloway

Joe Rogan has always been a staple of the UFC’s biggest spectacles. His voice has echoed through countless iconic moments inside the Octagon. Also, when he’s not there for the post-fight interviews, it just feels like something’s missing. Unfortunately, that’ll be the case at UFC 318, Dustin Poirier’s emotional retirement fight, where the fans will experience the absence of the UFC color commentator.

With over two decades in the UFC, Rogan is one of the most iconic voices in MMA. While he rarely calls events outside the U.S., it’s uncommon to see a major PPV without him cage-side. His presence and energy have defined countless big moments. So naturally, fans expected him to be there for ‘The Diamond’s’ final trilogy showdown with Max Holloway for the BMF belt on July 19. That now goes on without Rogan’s signature voice.

But for the first time since UFC 271, Rogan is set to miss a U.S.-based PPV. Stepping in for him will be former lightweight contender turned fan-favorite commentator Paul Felder, who’ll join forces with Daniel Cormier and the ever-reliable Jon Anik to call what could be one of the most anticipated fights of the year.

The commentary booth still looks full, with Cormier and Felder ready to show off their combat IQ and Jon Anik in charge of the play-by-play. When word got out that Joe Rogan wouldn’t be calling UFC 318, fans couldn’t help but respond. People were quite interested in why he wasn’t there, and they made some jokes and some harsh comments. The reaction was loud and full of emotion. So, let’s look at what the fans had to say.

Fans react to Joe Rogan’s absence from UFC 318 commentary booth

As soon as it became clear that Rogan wouldn’t be making the trip to Louisiana, fans began chiming in with mixed reactions. One curious fan wrote, “That’s a bummer. I’m curious why he can’t make this one.” Interestingly, Rogan himself hasn’t offered any explanation for skipping such a major event. Meanwhile, another fan speculated, “Because it’s a sh—y card.” While UFC 318 has taken some heat, it’s highly unlikely that’s the reason behind Rogan’s absence.

With Paul Felder stepping in to replace Joe Rogan on the UFC 318 commentary desk, not every fan is thrilled about the switch. One user bluntly reacted, “So now Joe doesn’t even travel to PPVs within the U.S.?? Felder is a good dude and a good fighter but stinks on the desk.”Another fan echoed similar feelings, pointing to Felder’s passionate style as a drawback, “Not a fan of Paul on big calls. Too emotional and rants too often.

One fan took a humorous jab at the situation, joking, “Oh no! Joe Rogan got fired. Let’s start the rumors now. Lol.” Naturally, a comment like that is the perfect kind of fuel for internet shenanigans and could easily spiral into meme territory. On the flip side, another fan didn’t hold back, venting frustration at Rogan for skipping the Louisiana card, “Bro won’t even go to Louisiana and m–fers treat him like the Christ of MMA. He’s literally a casual at this point.” Now that’s a scorching hot take!

However, fans who’ll miss Rogan’s signature chaos and unfiltered takes might still get their fix, thanks to the “Fight Companion,” as one user pointed out. It’s a fun, offbeat way to watch fights, especially for those who enjoy a looser, more unhinged vibe during big moments. With that being said, what do you think about the longtime UFC color commentator missing out on such a major event? Drop your thoughts in the comments below!