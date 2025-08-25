UFC World Goes Wild as Two Legendary Champs Aged 122 in Total Brawl Inside a Car

Is MMA the wildest sport ever? Well, the UFC fighters have definitely pushed it to the height of popularity. But the spoofs and spin-offs of combat sports have never failed to grab attention either. For instance, BKFC hosted their first Ice Wars event this year—a concept many people found weirdly entertaining. Yet that’s not even the wildest of it. Recently, a Car Jitsu event caught the eyes of classic UFC fans.

For the unversed, Car Jitsu has been around for about five years. It was created by Vik Mikheev in 2020, and much like the concept itself, the rules are just as unusual. Fighters compete in two three-minute rounds, switching seats between driver and passenger midway through. Scoring works in two ways: either by earning 4 points for securing overall control after four minutes, or by finishing the fight with a submission.

Although the project started in Russia and spread through YouTube clips, the format only gained mainstream attention after influencers and former fighters began experimenting with it on TikTok and Instagram reels. That viral presence turned a fringe curiosity into a sideshow followed by hardcore MMA fans.

The promotion has actually been around for over five years, but it mostly flew under the radar since no big stars were involved. That changed this time, when the first-ever UFC heavyweight champion, 60-year-old Mark Coleman, who are combined 122 years old, faced off against former two-division UFC champ and 62-year-old Randy Couture. Both American champs helped lay the foundation of MMA inside the cage—only now, they were battling it out inside a car!

Car Jitsu Championship’s official Instagram account shared the clip with the caption: “Things got intense in the car.” The post even got a response from Coleman himself, who commented: “Don’t be scared HH4L.” While it’s not entirely clear what he meant, many assumed he was referencing High 4 Lock—a four-wheel-drive mode where the center differential locks up for off-road use. Fitting enough, considering the fight took place in a car.

Coleman’s participation also matters because he has been public about his health battles, surviving a heart attack in 2020 and more recently stepping back into training. His appearance in Car Jitsu signals both his recovery and his continued love for competition, even in the most offbeat forms.

The bizarre but entertaining showdown quickly started making the rounds online. From MMA stars to longtime fans, everyone seemed to enjoy watching two legends of the sport throw down in such an unusual setting. So, let’s dive into some of the reactions.

Fans react to Mark Coleman and Randy Couture’s Car Jitsu showdown

‘The King of Violence’ Mike Perry reacted with a simple, “😂😂🔥🔥,” clearly finding the fight hilariously entertaining. But it wasn’t just him—the fans seemed to enjoy Coleman vs. Couture just as much. One fan commented, “Two big names of old-school MMA,” instantly taking everyone back to the wild early days of the UFC when rules were barely a thing.

Another user followed it up by writing, “Randy is trying not to laugh. This is ridiculously funny. God bless you both.” And honestly, they had a point. While Coleman looked a bit serious in his attempts to win, Couture was all smiles! Treating the whole thing as lighthearted fun inside the sedan.

One fan even called it “Phone booth fighting,” perfectly capturing how scrappy things got in such a tight space. And of course, the referee didn’t escape attention either. A fan noted, “Ref almost got it too,” after Coleman nearly dragged him into a choke. Another simply asked, “Why did the ref jump in?” echoing the thoughts of many who wondered why the official stopped the fun so quickly.

At the end of the day, moments like these are exactly what keep MMA so entertaining. But it does raise the question! Can you ever imagine the UFC putting together something this wild? Drop your thoughts in the comments!