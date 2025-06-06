UFC World in Disbelief as Nina Marie Daniele Doppelganger Arrives in Dominican Republic MMA Scene

Starting her journey as an MMA content creator in 2022, Nina Marie Daniele has carved out a unique space in the combat sports world. Once a top model gracing campaigns for Victoria’s Secret, Vogue, and Nike—and crowned Playboy’s Playmate of the Year in 2018—Nina has seamlessly transitioned into a fan-favorite media personality. With over a million YouTube subscribers and 4 million Instagram followers, Marie Daniele’s rise shows no signs of slowing down. But in a bizarre twist, fans were recently left stunned as a Nina Marie Daniele lookalike surfaced in the Dominican Republic—sparking confusion, double-takes, and plenty of online buzz.

What if we told you that someone looks exactly like Nina Drama? Shocking, right? You might think we’re joking—but it’s real. A bizarre incident unfolded at DFC 13, a regional MMA promotion based in the Dominican Republic. During a post-fight interview, viewers were stunned to see someone who looks strikingly similar to none other than Nina Marie Daniele conducting the interview.

Many might think it’s just a deepfake of Nina Marie Daniele; however, the truth is, she is a real person and not created by AI. Her name is María de los Ángeles Tejada Lorenzo, and she is an MMA journalist based in the Dominican Republic. With only 2,000 followers on her Instagram handle, María is making a name for herself in the world of MMA journalism—and it appears she might have found her niche.

Her video soon spread like wildfire within the MMA community, as many prominent figures in the sport shared it in sheer disbelief over her resemblance to Nina Drama. Let’s take a look at what the fans have to say.

Fans are in confusion as Nina Marie Daniele’s doppelganger marks her presence

To start off, one social media user was outright convinced that there’s no way the video wasn’t created by AI, “It’s deep faked lmao.” The sheer similarity between Nina Drama and María de los Ángeles made one of the fans believe it was her, “I thought it was her at first glance lmfao”

Moreover, a social media user believes that, after witnessing the sheer success of Nina Drama within the sport, María de los Ángeles might have just copied the way she looks and acts: “She probably copied Nina drama for real.”

Furthermore, we received more such allegations from fans who believe that this was nothing more than an AI-generated deepfake created by someone. “That’s amazing, this has to be elite-level AI.” However, in reality, these are two different people. One fan called María the tanned version of Nina Drama, “That’s Nina with like a slight brown filter, right?”

Last but not least, a fan was flabbergasted by María,” bro I thought you deep faked Nina’s face on this person, nah that’s literally just a Brazilian Nina.”

As of now, her video has been shared by multiple users, gathering over a million impressions on social media. However, we have yet to receive any reactions from Nina Marie Daniele herself. That said, how did you react to Nina Marie Daniele’s Latina doppelgänger? Share your thoughts in the comments below.