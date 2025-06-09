UFC World Rallies With Outrageous Suggestions After Jon Jones Abandons ‘Bones’ Nickname

Jon Jones doesn’t have to shout for attention; his legacy does it for him. But every now and again, he does something that shocks the MMA world just enough to remind us that he is still in power. This time, it wasn’t a call to action or a press conference attack. It was a quiet Instagram story: one with all of his UFC title belts on display, but there was another thing more important in the story. So, what was it? Well, it was a new nickname.

It seems like ‘Bones’ has finally let go of his new moniker, as he introduced fans to a new one in the caption. While carrying all his old titles he won throughout his career, Jon Jones wrote, “New nickname, The Belt Bandit.” For a man who has spent years stealing shine, momentum, and gold from the sport’s top names, the nickname almost feels too fitting.

It’s lighthearted but also makes complete sense, the kind of rebranding that only a fighter with nothing left to prove would try. And make no mistake: Jon Jones has nothing left to prove — except perhaps one final point. And here’s where things get complicated. Fans do not want nicknames. They want blood. More specifically, they want Tom Aspinall.

The Briton has been calling out ‘The Belt Bandit’ for months, but he has only received silence or dismissive responses. The interim heavyweight champion has dominated his opponents, and many consider him the rightful challenger. But Jon Jones doesn’t appear to care. In his opinion, the story is not about Aspinall but about Francis Ngannou.

The reigning champion hinted at a potential battle with former UFC champion Francis Ngannou on X, saying, “I’m hearing Francis Ngannou is still interested… Now we’re talking.” Ngannou responded, “You take care of the UFC, I’ll take care of the PFL,” suggesting that both fighters will have to get their respective promotions on board with the plan.

And with that, the conversation changed. Legacy is what matters now, not belts or rankings. Despite all the noise surrounding Aspinall, this fight has become the endgame for ‘The Belt Bandit.’ Two champions who have never shared the cage suggest that they may do so soon. But what do the fans think of it? Well, it seems like they’re not big fans of the idea, as they helped Jon Jones with some other nicknames he may or may not like.

Fans offer different moniker suggestions for Jon Jones to pick from

Not everyone is buying into Jon Jones’ ‘Belt Bandit’ branding. For many fans, this wasn’t the flex he thought it was—it was a self-own in disguise. When Jones hinted at Ngannou rather than addressing unfinished business with Tom Aspinall, the internet’s creativity took over. And no, they weren’t coming up with clever merchandise ideas.

Instead, they offered ‘The Belt Bandit’ some new nickname ideas. One fan promptly dismissed the rebranding, saying, “Naw, it’s still ‘The Coward of the UFC.'” Another dug deeper: “New nickname, the worst human being on the planet,” while a user went full cartoon style: “New nickname, ‘The Road Runner.'” It was a staunch criticism of Jones’s tendency to flee rather than face real threats, as per the fans.

But it didn’t stop with jokes. There was a clear shift in tone, and people weren’t just teasing; they were disappointed. They remembered Jones, who took on all comers and cleaned out divisions. “Early career JJ would look back and agree that this is incredibly lame behavior,” a commenter said, as if speaking straight to the guy behind the nickname.

Another fan bluntly stated, “JJ is the villain of his own story.” Those who were no longer amused delivered the hardest cuts: “Doing anything but his actual job.” That stings, especially when it is said about someone who was previously regarded by most as the greatest of all time.

Interestingly, it wasn’t only Jon Jones who came under fire; his fans got dragged into it, too. A slew of comments criticized the blind loyalty that keeps his stock afloat. “The problem is, I blame his ‘fan base’ for supporting this level of ineptitude,” one irritated fan said.

Another went even further, stating, “The guy is such a d——–. Unbelievable there are so many simps supporting his behavior these last couple of years.” There is certainly admiration for Jones’ accomplishments, but it is clear that support for his recent moves is waning.

And if ‘The Belt Bandit’ is the new chapter, things are already controversial before the first punch is thrown. But what do you think? Who should Jon Jones fight next, according to you? Let us know in the comments.