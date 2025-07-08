UFC World Stunned as 24-Year-Old Prospect Cut From Roster

Felipe dos Santos‘ UFC career began with promise, but it ended quietly and with many unanswered questions. At only 24, the Brazilian flyweight was regarded as a fresh, exciting addition to the division. He fought with passion, stepped up when necessary, and had flashes of talent. But, in the end, the Dana White-led promotion has a small margin for error, and back-to-back decision losses have unfortunately sealed his fate.

Dos Santos first gained attention when he stepped in for Kai Kara-France versus Manel Kape at UFC 293 in Australia. The fight was one of the most interesting in 2023, and even though he lost, it provided fans a reason to care. His second fight, a split decision win over Victor Altamirano, was a tough follow-up.

However, the momentum quickly fizzled with two clear losses: one to André Lima and the other to Lon’er Kavanagh. In a sport that moves fast and forgets faster, even his tight relationship with Charles Oliveira couldn’t save him from being cut from the promotion by Dana White. Dos Santos, who trains at Chute Boxe with the former lightweight champion, was widely seen as Oliveira’s flyweight protege.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

‘Do Bronx’ cornered him in Mexico and spoke openly about his teammate’s potential. But in a loaded division where every win counts, pedigree alone is insufficient. What hurt Dos Santos the most was not that he was defeated or outclassed; it was the feeling that the Brazilian never really imposed himself.

AD

Despite his Muay Thai background, his UFC fights frequently saw him on the defensive, outclassed by opponents with more control and crisper timing. There were moments, spinning elbows, hard knees, and smooth counters, but they came in bursts, not in waves. Still, at 24, he is far from finished. Fighters have recovered from worse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Verdict MMA App (@verdictmma) Expand Post

With regional promotions always on the hunt for serious talent, dos Santos is expected to receive numerous offers. If he can close the gaps and return with greater composure and confidence, we might see ‘Lipe Detona’ back on the UFC stage someday. But for now, the Octagon door has closed. However, it seems like UFC fans will remember him for a long time, as they surely have been stunned by Dana White’s decision to cut him off.

Fans share their disbelief over Felipe dos Santos’ firing by Dana White

Felipe dos Santos may not have won many fights, but he did win fans, and several of them are criticizing Dana White’s choice to let him go so early. Some believe it was simply too soon. “Got fed to the wolves. Poor choice by UFC,” one user commented. Another admitted they were simply disappointed, saying, “Seriously? His fights were fun :(”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Others were more concerned with potential than stats: “No reason to cut him this soon, I’d say; he’s young, and all of his losses have been absolute wars with arguably more experienced fighters.”

Few fans threw criticism at UFC matchmaking. A growing sentiment is that dos Santos was bound for struggle, not because he lacked talent, but because of who he was paired with. “Victim of matchmaking,” one fan commented.

Another mentioned, “Super exciting guy that got thrown to the wolves and put on a show.” Almost every loss he suffered was in a fight-of-the-night-style war, and it wasn’t overlooked: “They only gave him tough fights, and he always put on bangers.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Despite the frustration, there was some optimism. Most fans consider this to be an early detour rather than the end. “He can get some much-needed experience and come back a real contender,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Still a young guy. He will bounce back.”

The most assured of the group added, “He’ll be back for sure.” Whether it’s Chute Boxe loyalty or true belief in his skill set, it’s evident that dos Santos exits with more support than criticism. But what do you think? Was it the right move by Dana White?