UFC & WWE Fans Join Hands as Ronda Rousey’s Fitness After Childbirth Sparks Comeback Demand

Ronda Rousey has never been one to sit idle, and parenthood hasn’t changed that. Just five months after giving birth to her second child, she’s back on her feet, walking over nearly 4,000 acres of farmland in the hot Oregon heat. In a new Instagram video posted this week, the former UFC and WWE star appeared fit, flushed, and unfazed as she revealed her post-baby routine.

Wearing exercise clothes and a straw hat, sweat running down her face, she captioned the video, “Cows gotta eat, even when you’re sweating bullets and it’s like 100 degrees out.” The video showed her in a barn, all ready to feed her calves at Browsey Acres, the regenerative Wagyu beef farm she operates with her husband, Travis Browne.

Her voice—breathless but amused—matched the heat of the moment. She wasn’t made up or filtered. This was not a PR moment either. This was Rousey—no ring, no belt, just a straw hat, dirt boots, and an unwavering sense of duty. After all, Browsey Acres has been one of Rousey’s main interests since retiring from fighting.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What started as a little 2.4-acre farm in California has evolved into a full-fledged ranch in Southern Oregon, complete with Wagyu cattle, chickens, goats, and donkeys. The farm operates on sustainable principles, promoting animal care, appropriate food sourcing, and the kind of honest work that ‘Rowdy’ appears to value more than fame.

AD

“Every animal is treated with the same care we’d want for our own family,” she once said in an earlier video. Throughout it all, she is balancing motherhood for the second time. In January, Ronda Rousey gave birth to her second daughter, Liko’ula Pā’ūomahinakaipiha Browne, during a windstorm and wildfires in Los Angeles—a setting as extreme as anything in her fighting career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronda Rousey (@rondarousey) Expand Post

The former UFC champion has publicly discussed how motherhood changed her priorities but never softened her edge. If anything, her most recent video feels like a quiet declaration: she may no longer be in the cage, but she is still turning up, putting in the effort, and refusing to be slowed down. In fact, her fight-ready shape is already making fans demand a return.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans want Ronda Rousey to return to combat sports

Even with her boots set in the Oregon soil and her straw hat protecting her from the summer heat, Ronda Rousey’s latest video has fans clamoring for a return. The video may have focused on cow feeding, but it was her unmistakable physical shape—just five months after giving birth—that sparked the flame.

Many saw it as a silent prelude to something bigger, less like a farming upgrade. The kind of shape Rousey’s in? It hasn’t gone unnoticed. One group of fans focused solely on her physical condition. “Body is ELITE,” one commented, echoing scores of other comments complimenting her post-baby body.

“A baby in January & you look like that?” another said in surprise, while someone else drew a sharper line: “Ronda looks like when she was in the fight with Amanda Nunes 🔥💪.” That kind of physique not only inspires adoration but also raises expectations.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With those expectations came a slew of combat sports demands. Some fans leaned heavily into UFC nostalgia: “One. More. Fight. I’m here for all the hype leading up to it!” one said, while another wrote, “Ronda, you have to go back to fighting in the UFC! It’s not the same after you stopped!” A particularly clear challenge stood out: “I wanna see Ronda come back and beat Kayla Harrison.”

Others, meanwhile, turned to her WWE past: “Please return to WWE,” one requested. Another simply stated, “We want Ronda Rousey back in WWE. We miss you.” Whether it’s the Octagon or the squared circle, fans aren’t just following farm updates; they’re waiting for the next chapter. So, will she accept the fan requests? Let us know in the comments.