UFC’s Andre Petroski Declares $4M Israel Adesanya’s Finances & Comeback in Jeopardy (Exclusive)

What drives an MMA fighter—fame, money, legacy, or simply the thrill of competing on the sport’s biggest stage like the UFC? Probably a mix of all. But what happens when a fighter has already checked every box and suddenly finds themselves slipping, with just one win in their last five outings? That’s the current reality for former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

In 2018, Izzy transitioned from a stellar kickboxing career to make his mark in the UFC—and he did so in dominant fashion. He didn’t just claim the middleweight throne; he defended it five times during his first reign, beating the likes of Yoel Romero, Robert Whittaker, and several other elite opponents. However, his longtime nemesis, Alex Pereira, shook his rapid ascent. After losing to Pereira in their first bout, Israel Adesanya bounced back to reclaim his belt in the rematch—briefly becoming a two-time champion. But the momentum didn’t last.

Now, with his career momentum stalling, UFC contender Andre Petroski is voicing tough questions about the Nigerian-Kiwi’s future and motivation. Let’s dive deeper.

Israel Adesanya’s legacy takes a hit as Andre Petroski highlights harsh reality

“I’ll relax first for a little bit…then see what I want to do,” said Israel Adesanya earlier this year, following his third consecutive loss to French-Dagestani rising star Nassourdine Imavov in Australia. The defeat marked a low point in Izzy’s career and prompted him to take a step back and reflect on what’s next. While speculation about retirement grew, Adesanya made it clear he isn’t done yet and hinted at a possible return to action soon.

However, not everyone believes a comeback is necessary—or even wise. Fellow UFC middleweight contender Andre Petroski feels Israel Adesanya has already cemented his legacy, going as far as to compare his achievements to those of Anderson Silva. Essentially Sports’ Andrew Whitelaw interviewed Petroski and asked, “And in terms of Izzy still being ranked number four—I mean, we saw Yoel Romero, well into his 40s, still competing at the highest level. Yoel Romero is probably a different story, but is there one more twist in the tale for Izzy?”

The Pennsylvania native didn’t hold back, questioning whether the $4 million star still has the drive to compete. He responded, “Nothing against Izzy, but no, I don’t see it. He’s lost four of his last five. It’s tough, man. I mean, I don’t know—I don’t know how much money he’s got saved. Like, I don’t know what his financial situation is. But I would imagine there comes a point where, you know, you have enough money… what are you fighting for if you just keep losing?”

That’s a reasonable inquiry. For those who genuinely grasp the essence of Israel Adesanya, now 35, it likely transcends mere wealth, recognition, or accolades. At this stage in his journey, it appears Adesanya is battling for his reputation and the legacy he aims to establish. He’s experienced this situation previously. However, this time, there’s a distinct vibe in the air. The Nigerian-Kiwi is currently facing a three-fight losing streak, and the toll of a lengthy career in the ring is becoming evident. As his 36th birthday approaches in July, an age he previously indicated might mark a conclusion; supporters are left speculating whether the finish line is in sight.

Israel Adesanya reveals his retirement age to Joe Rogan

Israel Adesanya’s journey into combat sports reads like a scene from a movie. Inspired by the Thai martial arts film Ong-Bak, a young Izzy found the spark that led him to start kickboxing in New Zealand. What began as a cinematic fascination quickly turned into a decorated fighting career. Through standout performances across promotions like GLORY, Adesanya built an elite resume—compiling an impressive kickboxing record of 80 fights with 75 wins. That success laid the foundation for his transition to the UFC.

Inside the Octagon, Israel Adesanya’s rise was just as spectacular. He tore through the middleweight division, racking up a 12-fight win streak and even testing the waters at light heavyweight in a bout against Jan Blachowicz. But lately, the tide has turned. The Kiwi is now on a three-fight skid, having lost by decision to Sean Strickland, submitted by Dricus Du Plessis, and most recently knocked out by Nassourdine Imavov.

Given this rough patch, retirement talks have naturally gained steam. Interestingly, Israel Adesanya himself addressed the topic last year during an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. When asked about how long he sees himself fighting, ‘The LastStylebander’ candidly shared:

“I feel like I won’t be fighting at 40. I don’t think that’s for me. I’d rather be doing something else. But 38, right now, is in my head. Who knows? At 36 or 37, I might just say, ‘Peace, I’m out.’ I’m spontaneous like that, but I think 38, maybe 39. Let’s see what happens first. At the moment, I’m still here.”

What’s your take on Israel Adesanya’s current situation? Like Andre Petroski, do you think it’s time for him to hang up the gloves—or do you believe the former champ still has one last run left in him? Share your thoughts below.