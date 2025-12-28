UFC’s ‘Brazilian Conor McGregor’ Says He Rejected $9 Million Deal for His Faith in Jesus

“Sponsorships, that’s how you actually make money,” says UFC top-ranked fighter Arman Tsarukyan while talking about UFC earnings. At the elite level, that can mean $200,000–$500,000 a year from sponsorships alone. That is the kind of income a top-level MMA fighter can make. Without sponsorships and endorsements, fighters would essentially fight at a loss. Despite this, for one fighter, faith comes first.

Fighters such as Conor McGregor and Alex Pereira often partner with betting app promotions, making these endorsements a key part of their public image, even if it conflicts with their personal or religious beliefs. While gambling is legal in some U.S. states, not every fighter chooses to participate. Brazil’s Maurício Ruffy, often compared to “peak Conor McGregor,” took a different and more principled path.

UFC fighter Maurício Ruffy passes on a huge deal for his faith

“I was offered millions for a partnership with a betting company. They were ready to pay me 48 million reals! But there was one important condition – I couldn’t speak about God in the octagon. I refused. I’m not ready for that. Denying my faith would have been a betrayal of my beliefs. Faith gives me inner peace,” Maurício Ruffy told Ag.Fight.

It’s hard to imagine a rising prospect turning down that much money, but Maurício Ruffy acts differently. He comes from a religious background and has held his beliefs in Jesus for a long time. However, his path wasn’t always clear. Personal experiences reshaped the way he lives, and they ultimately led him to fully dedicate himself to Jesus Christ.

Last year, after UFC 301, ‘One Shot’ revealed how his injury and his wife’s struggle with infertility changed his life. “I found Jesus and he overturned my life,” Maurício Ruffy told MMA Fighting SBN.

Mauricio Ruffy now stands as one of the most promising talents in the lightweight division. The 29-year-old launched his career through DWCS in 2023. Since then, he has built a 12-2 record, with his most recent fight against Benoit Saint-Denis ending in a submission loss at UFC Paris.

Next month, the ranked 14 contender will have a chance to improve his standing when he faces Rafael Fiziev at UFC 325 in Perth. Because of his fighting style, the Brazilian draws comparisons to a vintage Conor McGregor as UFC commentator Joe Rogan noted after watching Ruffy’s performance at UFC 309 last year.

The Brazilian star, with his karate stance and slick counter-striking, often leaves opponents on the canvas and delivers strikes that make highlight reels.

Maurício Ruffy’s recent admission, however, has stirred debate and divided the MMA world, with some questioning who offered the R$48 million (roughly $9 million) to the ranked 14 contender. Amid the speculation, an MMA journalist stepped forward to defend ‘One Shot’s stance.

MMA analyst gives take on Maurício Ruffy’s bold refusal of million-dollar offer

Despite his strong religious beliefs, Conor McGregor entered the gambling business this month and became co-owner of RealBet. Following this trend, many superstar fighters now promote betting apps. However, Maurício Ruffy has made it clear that he considers all of this a sin.

Recently, the topic sparked a debate on Brazil’s MMA YouTube channel, where Rodrigo Tannuri addressed critics and urged them to focus on ‘One Shot’’s key message rather than the reported amount.

“I’m absolutely sure that the decision Maurício Ruffy made was noble. I don’t think it was really R$48 million, that’s the first point,” said Tannuri. “But we know that these gambling companies, when they approach anyone, especially a UFC fighter who is a rising prospect and the UFC is interested in betting, they won’t come with a lowball offer. So even if it wasn’t R$48 million, it’s still a significant amount.”

Moreover, Tannuri described the legalization of gambling in sports as “unfortunate” and called the situation a “mess.” Betting and gambling have long played a role in sports promotions, including partnerships like UFC-Stakes, which made the betting company an official UFC partner.

So, what’s your take on betting and gambling becoming part of sports, and on fighters promoting gambling companies? Share your thoughts in the comments below.