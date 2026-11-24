ESPN is taking a serious hit as its traditional TV audience continues to disappear. The network has reportedly lost 7 million pay-TV homes in just one year, representing more than $791 million in annualized carriage-fee value. And the timing is hard to ignore, coming as the UFC has moved its entire U.S. schedule from ESPN to Paramount+.

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ESPN and ESPN2 are now available in roughly 54 million pay-TV homes each, according to Disney’s latest annual filing, down from around 61 million in September 2025. At ESPN’s reported monthly carriage fee of $9.42, those seven million lost homes represent a massive chunk of potential revenue—and another warning sign for traditional sports television.

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The numbers underscore how quickly the sports-media landscape has changed since the UFC left ESPN after seven years with the network. At the beginning of 2026, the promotion moved its entire U.S. schedule to Paramount+ after Paramount agreed to a seven-year deal worth $7.7 billion.

The agreement averages approximately $1.1 billion annually, more than double the reported value of the Dana White-led promotion’s previous ESPN deal. It also brought a major change to how fans watch UFC events in the United States.

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Imago NEW YORK, NY – JULY 18: Dana White pictured during Zuffa Boxing Press Conference on day 3 of Fanatics Fest NYC on July 18, 2026 at Javits Center in New York City. Copyright: xmpi099/MediaPunchx

Rather than paying separately for numbered events through the traditional PPV model, fans now get every UFC Fight Night and numbered event with a Paramount+ subscription, while select major events are also simulcast on CBS.

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The timing of ESPN’s subscriber decline is certainly notable, but the numbers do not suggest that the UFC’s departure directly caused the loss of seven million homes. ESPN’s figures track traditional pay-TV distribution for ESPN and ESPN2, not subscriptions to its standalone streaming service.

Even so, the decline shows just how dramatically the traditional cable business has changed. ESPN once reached approximately 100 million households at its peak in 2011. Since 2024 alone, the network has lost 12 million pay-TV homes, falling from roughly 66 million to 54 million.

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That means ESPN’s traditional distribution has fallen to about half its peak. ESPN is still throwing money at some of the biggest names in sports media as the TV footprint shrinks. Stephen A. Smith signed a five-year contract reportedly worth around $100 million in 2025, averaging roughly $20 million per year.

ESPN also agreed to pay approximately $85 million over five years to license The Pat McAfee Show. That works out to about $17 million annually, although the figure covers the program and its production costs, not simply McAfee’s salary.

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Together, those deals represent roughly $185 million in reported commitments, while ESPN and ESPN2 have lost 12 million traditional pay-TV homes since 2024.

That does not mean ESPN’s business is suddenly in trouble. The network still controls a massive portfolio of valuable sports rights and recently secured WWE premium live events. But the shrinking cable footprint is impossible to ignore.

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For the UFC, the timing of its departure from ESPN was particularly significant. Paramount+ was willing to make a massive investment in the promotion’s U.S. rights while also eliminating the additional PPV cost that had defined the Dana White-led promotion’s distribution for years.

2027 might help ESPN make a comeback with a major non-UFC event

ESPN has another major opportunity on the horizon in 2027 when it hosts the Super Bowl for the first time. Super Bowl 61 will take place at SoFi Stadium in Southern California and will be broadcast on ESPN, putting the network’s coverage under an enormous national spotlight.

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Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are expected to be central figures in the broadcast booth as ESPN takes on one of the biggest television events of the year.

The Super Bowl is one of the biggest chances for ESPN to prove it can still draw eyeballs and possibly boost its traditional TV business. Whether that translates into a meaningful increase in pay-TV subscribers remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Paramount+ is already showing signs that the UFC could become a major driver of its streaming business. The service added two million subscribers in the second quarter, beating expectations, with UFC broadcasts in the U.S. and World Cup telecasts in select Latin American markets cited among the key drivers.

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Streaming operations revenue rose 9% to roughly $2 billion, while Paramount+ revenue jumped 16%. The company’s traditional television business, however, is dealing with many of the same problems as ESPN.

TV operations revenue fell 9% to $3.12 billion from $3.45 billion a year earlier, while advertising revenue dropped 14%. Distribution fees also declined 6% as linear TV subscriptions continued to erode.

That makes the UFC’s move even more significant. ESPN is losing ground in traditional television while Paramount+ is investing heavily in streaming, showing just how quickly the sports-media business is shifting away from cable.

And with billions of dollars now being committed to premium sports rights, the UFC’s move to Paramount+ may prove to be one of the clearest examples yet of where the industry is heading.