UFC’s Georgian-Spanish Champion Ilia Topuria Sends Warning to Donald Trump Ahead of White House Event

Ilia Topuria is preparing for more than just a title fight; he is preparing for a moment unlike anything in the sport’s history. And, before stepping onto the White House stage, the reigning lightweight champion has already sent a strong message to Donald Trump.

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Speaking in Spanish during a recent interview, ‘El Matador’ kept it short but sharp. He advised Donald Trump not to blink and to come well-dressed since, in his words, the fight won’t last long.

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“Don’t blink and come with your hair neatly combed, because it’s going to be quick,” he told El Partidazo de COPE.

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That belief isn’t based solely on hype. Ilia Topuria enters the fight with Justin Gaethje riding one of the most destructive win streaks in recent memory, having knocked out elite fighters such as Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway, and Charles Oliveira.

Each performance has only reinforced the notion that when ‘El Matador’ connects clean, fights don’t go the distance. And based on his recent comments, he expects his clash against ‘The Highlight’ to follow the same script.

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“I think the public has already met me; they are already aware of the skills I possess inside the octagon,” Topuria told Marca in a recent interview. “As analyzing the fighting style that Justin [Gaethje] brings here, it is like he will most likely end up asleep in the 1st round.

“[I updated my record to 18-0 in my Instagram bio because] I am very confident of my victory.”

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For Justin Gaethje, however, this marks another chance at undisputed gold—something that has narrowly slipped through his fingers before. He thrives in chaos and will try to drag ‘El Matador’ into deep waters. But, given the setting, the stakes, and the champion’s mindset, all signs point to one thing: when the Octagon touches the White House lawn, it may not take long before it’s over.

However, that belief of a quick finish doesn’t mean that Ilia Topuria doesn’t respect Justin Gaethje. In fact, he had some really positive words to share about ‘The Highlight’ as he noted how people are really underestimating the might of the interim champion.

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Ilia Topuria is all praise for Justin Gaethje ahead of UFC White House

Ilia Topuria’s confidence may suggest a one-sided view, yet his tone changes when talking about Justin Gaethje. Building on the expectations addressed earlier, the champion clarified that predicting a quick win doesn’t come from overlooking his opponent; instead, it comes from fully understanding the threat in front of him.

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‘El Matador’ pointed out that the narrative has flipped. Just like he was doubted before moving up in weight, he believes Justin Gaethje is being underestimated going into this bout. And that, in his opinion, is a mistake.

“Everyone said I was small, that [the lightweights] were going to finish me off,” Topuria said. “That they were going to knock me out, then I go up and knock out Charles [Oliveira]. Now the [Gaethje] fight is announced, and it’s like I’m fighting with a person who never did anything, and they’re underestimating him more than necessary.

“I don’t know why that is, but what is clear is [Gaethje is] a very tough guy, a guy who will undoubtedly end up in the [UFC] Hall of Fame, and who represents a lot of danger.”

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It’s an unusual display of respect from a fighter known for his ruthless confidence. But even with that recognition, his mindset heading into this bout remains unchanged: Ilia Topuria respects the danger Justin Gaethje brings, but he still feels he will end it in the blink of an eye.