UFC’s Joshua Van Boasts Mother’s Privilege Denied to Islam Makhachev and Merab Dvalishvili

In a sport where toughness is expected and emotional detachment becomes second nature, not every fighter is able to walk into the Octagon with their family watching. For many, it is a lonely form of greatness. And that is exactly what distinguishes Joshua Van‘s journey. At only 23, he is already enjoying something that champions like Islam Makhachev and Merab Dvalishvili don’t. But what is it?

Well, it’s the privilege of being seen and celebrated by his mother every step of the way. While Islam Makhachev’s mother refuses to watch his fights and Dvalishvili’s mother prays in the next room until the final bell, Van’s mother is always present.

She doesn’t simply cheer him on in spirit; she’s really there in the crowd, living every punch alongside him. Trust us when we tell you that ‘The Fearless’ surely appreciates the support. In fact, he did not hit the clubs following his knockout win over Bruno Silva at UFC 316.

Instead, he surprised his mother with a new home. The confetti, the balloons, and the look on her face proved that it was more than a present; it revealed who Van truly is outside of the cage. “She was happy—she was very happy,” Van told Ariel Helwani on the Ariel Helwani Show.

“Then I told her, ‘Hey, I’m fighting in three weeks,’ and she was like, ‘Oh… oh no. Who?’ I said, ‘The number one guy.’ Her face just changed completely after that.” Her nerves, however, do not keep her away. As ‘The Fearless’ then explained how his mother might be even braver than he. Joshua Van added, “She always comes to my fights. She gets nervous before they start, but once it’s going, she enjoys watching me fight.”

via Imago UFC 316 in New Jersey Joshua Van of Myanmar fights Bruno Silva of Brazil in the flyweight bout during UFC 316 at the Prudential Center on June 07, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey. NEW YORK NEW YORK UNITED OF AMERICA Copyright: xVANESSAxCARVALHOx

That kind of presence is uncommon in MMA. Many fighters would sacrifice their win bonuses for that kind of ringside support. Compare that to Makhachev and Merab Dvalishvili. The former lightweight champion has to send post-fight selfies to his mother to let her know he is fine.

On the other hand, Dvalishvili’s father is frequently seen celebrating with him, but his mother stays at home, praying for her son’s safety. While their journeys are no less impressive. Joshua Van’s experience reminds us that sometimes showing up is the most difficult and rarest part. And seeing that he will have his mother by his side, he is all ready to gift UFC fans the biggest upset of 2025.

Joshua Van is geared up to upset Brandon Royval

There’s a reason Joshua Van’s momentum seems different. It’s not just the knockouts or the rise in the rankings; it’s the rare clarity that comes with knowing who you’re fighting for. That clarity is now facing its most difficult test yet. With his mother in the front row, Van is due to meet Brandon Royval, the world’s No. 1 flyweight, in a short-notice bout that might propel him into title contention.

Most 23-year-olds would feel pressured by this situation. But ‘The Fearless’ sees it as a sign of purpose. He wasn’t supposed to be here—not so soon. Royval was preparing for Manel Kape, not a child coming off a prelim slot. Nonetheless, when the call came, Van did not blink.“If I win this fight, I’m No. 1,” he declared. He understands what’s at stake and how quickly everything may change with one excellent night.

That is why he did not celebrate after UFC 316; instead, he returned to work. He studied tape (something he rarely does), returned to the gym, and tapped into the momentum he’d been silently building all year. Now, fans are waiting with bated breath to see how he fights at UFC 317. What do you think? Will he win the fight? Let us know in the comments.