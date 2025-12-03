What Does Merab Dvalishvili’s Chest Tattoo Mean? The Story Behind the Georgian Map Ink

Merab Dvalishvili has always carried Georgia into every fight, first in his heart, then in his walkouts, and now quite literally across his chest. The reigning bantamweight champion, ranked #3 in the UFC pound-for-pound standings, is one fight away from potentially becoming the first fighter in UFC history to defend a title four times in a single calendar year. Yet, even as he climbs deeper into MMA history, the tattoo over his chest continues to spark as much conversation as his relentless pace in the cage.

Fans have seen fighters mark milestones with ink, but ‘The Machine’s tattoo isn’t a trophy. It’s a message, one born not from personal expression, but from restriction. So what exactly pushed him to etch Georgia into his skin? And what does the design truly represent? Let’s explore the story behind the ink!

How the UFC flag ban inspired Merab Dvalishvili’s tattoo

For any fighter, representing their country is one of the biggest motivations, and Merab Dvalishvili is no different. The UFC initially allowed its fighters to display their country’s representation during most fights. However, the promotion changed its rules in April 2022 and banned the use of flags in any of their events. The UFC implemented the rule amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, but later revoked it; however, Dvalishvili did face its consequences. This hampered the spirit of the Georgian fighter who found a special way to deal with the setback. What did he do? He got himself a ‘Georgia’ tattoo on his chest before his first fight with Petr Yan in 2023.

Xcellent MMA took to their Instagram account to share a video four days back where ‘The Machine’ described the whole process. While speaking to the host, he said, “I was wearing a Georgian necklace. I got an email from UFC. They said I am not allowed to have this on anymore.” Dvalishvili further continued and asserted that carrying his country’s flag was one of his biggest motivations, but the ban hampered it. Hence, he came up with an ingenious idea and got himself a tattoo.

He further added, “I started fighting because I want to represent my country. That’s my number one motivation. And I got a tattoo bro. A nice tattoo.” Dvalishvili is not the first person to use tattoos to circumvent UFC rules. UFC legend Jose Aldo once used a temporary tattoo back in 2020 at UFC Fight Night 183 to give a shout-out to the Brazilian Navy. And that brings us to the design itself, why a map, why the flag, and why place it over his chest?

The significance of the Georgian map and flag design

Although Merab Dvalishvili feels blessed and privileged to have been able to carve out a successful career in the United States, his heart still belongs to Georgia. Moreover, he cleared the air surrounding the tattoo of his native country’s flag. He had an interview and was asked if he’d listen to the UFC if they ever wanted him to get the tattoo removed. As you’d expect, he wasn’t going to do that.

“No, I am not doing that. They have to accept,” Merab Dvalislishvili stated back in 2023. “I mean, it’s my tattoo. It’s my country, bro. It’s my country map and my country flag. I’m proud, I love it, and I actually never wanted [a tattoo] before, but now I have my country close to my heart.”

As such, Merab Dvalishvili’s chest tattoo isn’t a fashion choice or a spontaneous decision made before a big fight. It’s a permanent stand against being silenced. A way to carry Georgia even when the rules attempted to erase it, and in the end, the ink represents exactly what fuels him: country, identity, and the refusal to compromise who he is.