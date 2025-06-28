UFC’s Partnership Backfires as $10B Company’s Offer Faces Fan Rejection

For the last decade, Wingstop has been the go-to food for UFC fans, since Dana White the promotion struck a deal with the fast-food franchise in the summer of 2015. The fast-food chain has rolled out campaigns for the entire summer. Previously, Wingstop had campaigns for four PPV events—UFC 188, UFC 189, UFC 190, and UFC 191. There was even a sweepstakes grand prize: a trip to UFC 195. That was also when Wingstop introduced the popular UFC 30 Pack. But now, Wingstop and UFC’s partnership has witnessed a setback.

Wingstop’s Chief Marketing Officer at the time, Flynn Dekker, weighed in on the collaboration with Dana White’s fight promotion, saying, “We are thrilled to partner with UFC this summer to bring our mouthwatering flavors to the fight for wing fans. Our customers look forward to UFC events the same way they crave our wings. They know any UFC event is not complete without Wingstop.”

Now, the $10 billion fast-food chain has returned with a new offer for UFC 317. Taking to their Instagram profile, the UFC unveiled the Fight Night Bundle. Fans at the T-Mobile Arena can enjoy 30 wings in three flavors, veggie sticks, large fries, and three dips. The caption read, “Knockout hunger with Wingstop’s Fight Night Bundle—30 wings plus large fries and 3 dips of your choice.” According to Wingstop’s official website, it’ll all come within $41.99.

The response from fight fans was quick and loud. Despite Wingstop’s attempt to reel people in with the Fight Night Bundle, many fans ended up rejecting the offer. Let’s take a look at what they had to say.

Fans are unimpressed with Dana White & Co. and Wingstop’s collaboration for UFC 317

Most fans seem unimpressed with the quantity of the offer. One fan complained, “Only 30 wings? What am i a child!” Another fan added, “Could clear this in 40 seconds flat bro wtf is this.” Some fans even compared the Fight Night Bundle with the world’s biggest fast-food chain. A comment read, “With that price you can get a whole McDonalds shareable bundle with 2-3 bevs and whole meals.”

Unlike the Fight Night Meal for UFC 309, the meal for UFC 317 won’t come with beverages—another reason why fans don’t seem to like it. One fan commented, “The fact that this doesn’t come with drinks.” One more fan claimed, “the nba meal better.” Wingstop has also partnered with the NBA, making it the fast-food chain’s first official partnership with a major professional sports league in the USA.

Meanwhile, a few others decided to bring a little bit of sarcasm into the picture. One fan commented, “If we order for the promotion you’re offering, we’ll never see our wings💀.” Another fan wrote, “😋 MMMM Real healthy food 🦾.” Some even opted to bring their own food to the T-Mobile Arena. A comment read, “I will bring food and let’s see.” What do you think of the Fight Night Bundle? Do you think the price is justified for 30 wings, a portion of fries, and three dips?