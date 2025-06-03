UFC’s Sad Update Rejoices Fans as Dana White’s $30M Project Meets Unexpected Verdict

Dana White had pretty high expectations for UFC Apex as he put in a boatload of money towards its expansion. During the post-fight press conference for UFC 311, the UFC head honcho assured, “I think you can see a lot of things at the Apex after the expansion. The Apex is gonna be bad— when it’s done. It’s like a $26 to $30 million expansion. So, it’s going to be very nice.” But reality had a completely different plan.

The idea of having their own live event venue struck Dana White and Co. back in 2010. And by 2020, the UFC had the Apex to save it from the COVID-19 pandemic, and even helped save quite some money in productions. However, the fighting company couldn’t be pleased with the venue. And the reason lies with the smaller size of the Octagon and the choice of cards. The Octagon at the Apex is actually 5 feet smaller in width than the standard Octagon. This certainly helps in pushing the pace of the fights. But the fans do not wish to watch live events at the Apex.

Even after the seating capacity was increased from 500 to 1000, along with better amenities, the atmosphere around the Apex remained the same. Nevertheless, the fight promotion has continued to host Fight Night events at the venue. But now, the fight promotion has some new plans for Fight Nights. The big guns have declared that there won’t be any more back-to-back events at the Apex, and will hit the road more often.

And that’s the plan for June and July 2025. MMA Orbit recently shared a post on X with an image of the Apex Octagon. The caption read, “The UFC Apex will be out of action for the next two months. 😅 7 consecutive events will be on the road across June and July. 🔥” While this was sad news (financially) for the promotion, the fighting community had a different opinion.

Soon after the post went viral, the fighting community swooped down to the comments section and weighed in on the news. Most fight fans believed that it was nothing short of good news. Let’s see what the fans had to say.

Fans find relief in sadness as Dana White shuts Apex for 2 months

Almost every single fan believed that the events at Apex were boring. And as the news of the venue staying shut for 2 months went viral, fans began to push for it to be closed permanently. One of the fans wrote, “Can it be out of action forever? We want live events. Enough with the garbage 2020 covid apex events.” Another fan pointed out that watching UFC at Apex during the COVID-19 pandemic made sense. But now, the scene was completely different. The comment read, “The apex made sense during covid. No longer. Shut it down.” Another fan added, “we wont be happy until it is gone for good.”

Many fans rejoiced at the news. One of the fans lashed out at the venue and wrote, “Thank god, the apex sucks…” Another fan claimed, “Good news. I’m sick of APEX.” On top of that, one of the fans believed that things could now turn for the good for the MMA promotion. The comment read, “This could be big for the ufc with how bad the cards have been. And the apex taking some excitement away from it too. See how this goes.”

Meanwhile, some of the fans opined that Apex should be used only for Dana White’s Contender Series and The Ultimate Fighter. One fan wrote, “They should only use it for contender series and ultimate fighter. And let’s be honest, it might be time to end The Ultimate Fighter. Nothing special about it anymore.” Another fan commented, “Good! The only events out of the Apex should be DWCS.”

What are your thoughts on the Apex as a venue for UFC events? Do you think the UFC can ever move on from it? Let us know what you think in the comments down below.