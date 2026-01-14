UFC’s $7.7 Billion Paramount Deal Comes With a New Feature for Fans Watching Live Events

UFC streaming, as we know, is shifting forever. Since the promotion handed its US rights to Paramount+, the event has left behind its PPV model for a Netflix-style subscription model. However, that is just the tip of the iceberg, with massive updates coming in to send hardcore MMA fans into a frenzy.

Paramount has become the premier home for all UFC fights, with all numbered events just a click away. While some marquee events will be simulcast on CBS, it’ll become a boring alternative thanks to Paramount’s new feature.

Paramount introduces a new feature for UFC

In a picture shared by John Morgan, which showed a panel inside the subscription platform, fans could see multi-cam view emblazoned in bold letters over the UFC 324 upcoming tab. This feature, unlike ESPN, allows viewers to access multiple camera angles simultaneously.

The platform first introduced this feature last year, in September, which enabled hardcore sports enthusiasts to enjoy up to 4 different livestreams at once. Initially launching this for the UEFA Champions League, fans could watch 4 completely different games of their own choice at once. UFC 324 will debut this feature for UFC on Paramount.

This is a throwback to the multi-view desktop feature UFC Fight Pass first introduced, which got lost in the ESPN era. This update has left fans wondering whether more such features are getting revived for the Paramount era, including the Live Corner Audio, which allowed fans to listen into the fighter’s corner between rounds.

Calls for Paramount to bring back this feature are growing. It was discontinued after a short while due to some controversial “hot mic” moments, as Morgan put it. However, besides these updates to the actual stream, Paramount has a few pleasant surprises for the die-hards.

Earlier this month, the streaming service released a substantial portion of the UFC archive through its Fight Library, featuring over 1,400 video assets. The compilation includes “best of” moments and select main cards from 2000-2025, with new content being added regularly. It offers content in multiple languages, including Spanish and Portuguese, and is organized by Series, Legends, Current Champions, and KO City (highlight reel moments).

With the upgraded viewing experiences, fans will have more ways than one to follow the night’s biggest moment, and 2026 has no shortage of such spectacles.

UFC Paramount+ matchups to keep a watch for

Kickstarting its 2026 Paramount era, UFC dives right into action with an interim lightweight title fight between Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje. With title stakes at hand, and UFC 324 possibly being Gaethje’s final time inside the Octagon, it becomes a must-watch event in your calendar.

The night will also feature one of the greatest women’s bantamweight bouts ever, with Kayla Harrison taking on Amanda Nunes in her first title defense. Sean O’Malley also steps into action on January 24, taking on Song Yadong in a fight that has proved to be a career crossroads for ‘Suga’.

A week later, UFC 325 will bring fireworks to the fans from Down Under, with 145 lbs champion Alexander Volkanovski set for a rematch against Diego Lopes. While this is not a favorite bout for critics and fans alike, this bout could very well flip the featherweight division, readjusting the rankings.

However, perhaps the most anticipated event for fans this year is undoubtedly the White House fight night. With 8 title fights reportedly in discussion, the event will premiere exclusively on Paramount+, potentially setting the stage for the return of marquee fighters, including Conor McGregor.

Other notable fights coming to Paramount+ include Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira 2 for the BMF belt. Middleweight phenom Israel Adesanya is also returning against Joe Pyfer later in March.

Clearly, 2026 is set to be a big year for the MMA fanbase, with fights gearing up to turn the tables and introduce new champions to UFC history. Which fight are you most excited to tune in for? Let us know in the comments below.