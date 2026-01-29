Umar Nurmagomedov at Risk of Title Snub as Sean O’Malley Factor Looms Post-UFC 324

Sean O’Malley’s win at UFC 324 did more than steady his own career. It may have quietly complicated Umar Nurmagomedov’s path to a bantamweight title shot. On paper, Nurmagomedov did everything right in Las Vegas. He dominated a former champion, and he won every round on every scorecard. That’s usually the formula.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

But the bantamweight division has never operated on merit alone, and former champion T.J. Dillashaw thinks that reality is about to hit the Dagestani fighter hard.

Speaking on the JAXXON Podcast, Dillashaw laid out the situation bluntly, “He’s (Umar) got to get some more wins, right? I think he’s got to do it in an impressive fashion because we know probably O’Malley is going to get the title shot because I’d imagine Merab’s going to probably take a little bit of time. I bet that’s what’s going to happen.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That sentence alone reframes the entire race. With recent reports indicating that champion Petr Yan is now recovering from back surgery and Merab Dvalishvili is angling for a rematch once healthy, there’s a window forming. And Dillashaw believes O’Malley is already standing in it.

According to him, “You know, you got a superstar in O’Malley, and people want to watch him fight. Again, it’s not about what you do in the cage. What I’m saying about Umar is that like O’Malley’s win wasn’t like super impressive, right? It was good. He did a great job, and he got the win. But like he’s going to get the title shot because of like his star power.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s the uncomfortable truth for contenders like Nurmagomedov. How you win and how many people are watching matter just as much.

Dillashaw explained that Umar Nurmagomedov can’t afford clean decisions anymore. He has to “go out there looking to demoralize someone and get the finish” so decisively that the UFC has no choice. Otherwise, the promotion will lean toward the fighter who sells arenas, thumbnails, and storylines.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Before the surgery update, Yan had already stated that his next defense wouldn’t hinge on UFC 324 and that Merab Dvalishvili had been promised an immediate rematch once healthy. That alone could stall the division. But stalls create opportunities. And when opportunities open, the UFC historically leans toward fighters who move numbers. However, according to the Dagestani fighter, he’s now set his sights on a different route to the top!

Umar Nurmagomedov lays out his plans to stay “active” to cement his status at bantamweight

Rather than waiting for the belt to untangle itself, Umar Nurmagomedov sounds ready to force the issue the hard way. After dominating Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 324, the Dagestani contender didn’t pretend the night unfolded like a classic proving ground. He did his job, but he wasn’t exactly pushed. In fact, Nurmagomedov admitted in the post-fight press conference that the fight was easier than expected, especially considering the résumé across from him.

ADVERTISEMENT

As he explained, “I tried to do my best. I tried to fight like a killer and go ahead, but when your opponent is not engaging, it’s kind of hard to show a competitive fight.”

That line raised eyebrows, not as a dig at Figueiredo, but as a reflection of the problem Nurmagomedov keeps running into. When opponents don’t engage, dominance can look quiet instead of dramatic. So instead of lobbying, Nurmagomedov is shifting tactics. He isn’t framing his next move around titles or politics. He’s framing it around activity.

According to him, “I don’t know what’s going to happen next, exactly, just one thing I know: I will ask to fight. It doesn’t matter if it’s for the title. It doesn’t matter if it’s going to be the winner of this fight, Yadong or O’Malley. I don’t care. I really don’t care. I just want to be active. I just want to fight.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That last part mattered. With Petr Yan rehabbing, Merab Dvalishvili promised a rematch, and Sean O’Malley floating near the front of the line, Nurmagomedov understands waiting could be the worst move possible.

If the UFC is going to favor momentum and marketability, then Umar Nurmagomedov’s answer is simple: stay active, stay dangerous, and force the conversation every time the cage door closes. Whether that’s enough to leapfrog a star like O’Malley remains to be seen. But one thing is clear: the Dagestani contender isn’t planning to sit quietly while the title picture moves on without him.