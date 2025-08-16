Umar Nurmagomedov Caught in UFC Fan Crossfire as Polyana Viana Demands Merab Dvalishvili Pay $1,000 Debt

It started as a lighthearted gym challenge. It ended with social media turning the moment into a fresh battleground for UFC fans, and Umar Nurmagomedov somehow finding himself in the line of fire again!

Merab Dvalishvili, fresh off securing the UFC 2025 Fighter of the Year ESPY and gearing up to defend his bantamweight crown against Cory Sandhagen at UFC 320, decided to test Polyana Viana’s clutch game. The setup? A mini basketball hoop in the gym and one shot is worth $1,000. The stakes? Bragging rights and a little chaos.

Dvalishvili stated at the start of the video, “So Polyana, listen up, today is your lucky day, if you make this shot, I give you $1000 dollars.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The women’s strawweight star lined up a few steps away from the hoop. Her first attempt? Swatted away by ‘The Machine’ himself, as he was standing right next to the hoop.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Merab Dvalishvili (@merab.dvalishvili) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Second go, she never even got the shot off, as the champ hit a double-leg takedown and sent her to the mat. Finally, on her third try, she pump-faked, Merab Dvalishvili bit, and she nailed the basket as she began celebrating! Dvalishvili posted the clip on Instagram with the caption, “Lost my $1000… Fly high with @aviator.spribe @polyanaviana.”

But while most saw it as harmless fun, some fans saw an opening to dig into an old storyline, the Georgian’s victory over Umar Nurmagomedov earlier this year at UFC 311. That five-round war saw Dvalishvili hand the Dagestani his first career loss, despite Nurmagomedov entering as a heavy favorite. It was a result that shook the division and sparked months of debate about hype vs. experience.

As such, the playful basketball video became something more — a reminder of Dvalishvili’s momentum and a trigger for old rivalries. And in true MMA fashion, the comments section turned into a mix of praise, jokes, and targeted shade as we now take a look at what the netizens had to say!

Merab Dvalishvili’s basketball challenge with Polyana Viana leads to the fans aiming at Umar Nurmagomedov instead

Polyana Viana’s own comment set the tone for the entire exchange as she wrote, “Hahahaha Give me my money.” Her playful demand wasn’t just about the $1,000; it was about winning the bet on her own terms even after Merab Dvalishvili’s cheeky defense and takedown attempts!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

One fan wrote, “Umar is probably still crying his heart out.” This wasn’t just a random jab. Umar Nurmagomedov’s loss at UFC 311 ended his undefeated streak and derailed what many thought was a fast-track rise to the belt. As such, fans clearly haven’t forgotten the pre-fight trash talk, where the Dagestani fighter even called the champion “old”.

Another fan commented, “Merab is a very good man.” The bantamweight champion’s public persona has long been a mix of relentless competitiveness and genuine kindness. Whether it’s helping teammates prepare, embracing fans, or sharing moments like this with Polyana Viana, he comes across as someone who enjoys the game beyond the Octagon!

Someone else fired off at Nurmagomedov, as they added, “Umar is zero.” Harsh? Definitely. But it speaks to the polarizing nature of Nurmagomedov’s rise. Critics have accused him of getting a title shot too soon, pointing to Merab Dvalishvili’s long, grueling road through former champions like José Aldo, Petr Yan, and Henry Cejudo! What do you think?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Another quip read, “LeBron Dvalishvili.” This one leaned into the basketball theme. Comparing ‘The Machine’ to LeBron James was obviously tongue-in-cheek, but it also highlighted the champ’s versatility. Whether it’s in a fight or a playful gym challenge, Dvalishvili finds ways to entertain. The nickname also plays on his ability to block shots like James, as Polyana Viana learned on her first attempt, making the comparison a surprisingly fitting joke!

So, Merab Dvalishvili may have been joking around with Polyana Viana, but the fan chatter that followed proves his every move carries weight. A simple mini-hoop challenge spiraled into reminders of his dominant win over Umar Nurmagomedov, praise for his sportsmanship, and playful comparisons to NBA greats. And with UFC 320 looming on the horizon, every lighthearted moment only adds to the intrigue surrounding the champion’s next walk to the Octagon!