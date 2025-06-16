Umar Nurmagomedov Makes Shocking Revelation After Meeting Real Madrid Star Luka Modric and Others

Khabib Nurmagomedov has always been a lifetime soccer fan. It’s the one sport ‘The Eagle’ has always called the greatest. Islam Makhachev’s no different. The lightweight kingpin also loves seeing a great soccer match when he’s not fighting. In fact, both were recently seen celebrating with Paris Saint-Germain after they beat Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League Final. So, how could Umar Nurmagomedov not be into the game like the rest of his crew?

It seems ‘The Young Eagle’ shares a passion for Real Madrid—just like his undefeated cousin. Umar caught the Madrid vs. Man City match on February 20 at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. He engaged with numerous superstars throughout the journey and captured several photos with them. Umar was blown away by the sight of the stars. However, he disclosed something surprising following his encounter with Luka Modric, Antonio Rudiger, and the rest.

Umar Nurmagomedov reveals what surprised him most about meeting Luka Modric and Real Madrid stars.

Umar enjoyed an exhilarating experience watching an incredibly thrilling match. However, he was taken aback by the players’ size when he finally met them in person. The ex-UFC bantamweight title contender expected the soccer players to be giants, only to discover that stars like Luka Modric were actually his size and not as imposing as they appeared on screen.

He revealed Adam Zubarayev on his YouTube podcast, “When I looked at Modric, man, he still plays so well. He’s 39 and playing with the top guys. When I saw him, I thought, ‘How is he still playing at that level?’ He’s short, skinny, and wiry. He’s about my height, and still I feel huge. People always say, I look big in the cage. Even when I watch my own fights, I look bigger. But in football, it was the opposite. On TV, they all seem huge. But when you you them in person, they all have the same build as me.”

It’s honestly no surprise that a guy like Umar was caught off guard, seeing how most of those soccer stars were about the same size as him. In MMA, maintaining size while cutting weight is a crucial part of the game. But in soccer, the players stay light and lean on purpose. They need to be quick on their feet and move fast with the ball. And let’s not forget, they’re out there running for 90 minutes straight with just one short break in between.

However, that’s not all. ‘The Young Eagle’ also detailed another massive experience of him talking with global star Zlatan Ibrahimovic. So, let’s see what the most confident soccer player ever told Umar.

Nurmagomedov details meeting with soccer legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic

‘The Young Eagle’s experience of watching his favorite team, Real Madrid, play was something he’ll remember for the rest of his life. But meeting Zlatan Ibrahimovic easily tops the list of the most famous people he’s met so far. For those unaware, the retired Swedish footballer is a Taekwondo black belt and a huge UFC fan, and he had nothing but solid advice for Umar.

He continued the podcast with Adam Zubarayev and said, “We didn’t have much time to chat. Just like 30-40 mins…. He told me something like, ‘I have seen your fights. Don’t give up. Everything is ahead of you. You are still young. You have got everything ahead of you. Keep training.’ Words of real encouragement.”

It has to be a dream come true for a football fan like Umar Nurmagomedov. Spending time with Zlatan would bring a whole new mindset shift for him. Especially since the footballer is known for his bulletproof mentality. With that being said, which fighters do you see collaborating with football stars or teams in the future? Drop your thoughts below.