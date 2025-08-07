Umar Nurmagomedov’s Nemesis Humiliates Islam Dulatov After Versace Model’s UFC Paris Pullout

How many fighters today can successfully juggle extreme career switches while maintaining an impressive MMA resume? Islam Dulatov is one of the rare few. Even though he struts his stuff on fashion runways as a model, he’s on a hot streak with 12 wins in a row in MMA. And that’s precisely why fans were on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting a swift comeback to the Octagon, particularly after he received an invitation to UFC Paris. While Dulatov was on board at first, he ultimately pulled out because of a nagging illness and worries about a thumb injury. Taking a page from his manager’s playbook, the team decided to put full recovery front and center before diving back into the cage.

Dulatov recently addressed the situation, saying, “I had an offer to fight in Paris, but I’ve been sick for two weeks now. The opponent was already all set. At first, I agreed, but my manager said, ‘You’re still sick, not feeling well, and your thumb needs to be examined again.’ So we decided not to take this fight and give ourselves a little time.” While he’s still appearing at fashion events and showcasing his off-cage charisma, the 27-year-old is focused on healing and returning stronger. But despite his calm demeanor, Umar Nurmagomedov’s nemesis has been publicly ridiculing him for pulling out of UFC Paris.

Just a few hours ago, Paul Hughes took to his Instagram story to take a jab at Islam Dulatov, who recently pulled out of his scheduled bout. The Irishman, fresh off a win over Bruno Miranda in May, shared a post from MMA Orbit announcing Dulatov’s withdrawal and added a mocking caption. Using fellow Irish fighter Rhys McKee’s name as a dig, Paul Hughes wrote, “I wouldn’t want to fight @rhysmckeemma either.” The post quickly stirred speculation among fans, Is Islam Dulatov truly serious about his MMA career?

Despite the noise, ‘The Ripper’ has made his priorities clear. Dulatov has long maintained that MMA comes before modeling. In fact, he once told his agency that if it ever came down to choosing between the two, he’d pick fighting without hesitation. Ultimately, the agency respected his decision and supported his career path. Though he still makes appearances at fashion events, Dulatov views modeling as a side gig, and his true passion lies in the cage.

Now, as fans eagerly await news of his next fight, Dulatov continues to draw attention for both his skill and star power. It’s not just his athleticism and charisma that set him apart, many believe he’s poised to become one of the UFC’s next breakout stars. Meanwhile, Paul Hughes, on the other side, already seems to have his next opponent in sight.

Khabib confirms Usman vs. Paul Hughes rematch

Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn’t speak unless it matters. So when the Dagestani legend grabbed the mic recently, he didn’t tease or posture, he delivered exactly what fans had been waiting for. The rematch was on. Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Paul Hughes. And this time, the stage is set for Dubai. The announcement put an end to months of silence surrounding a rivalry that’s only grown since their electrifying five-round war in January. For Paul Hughes, it’s about redemption. And for Usman, it’s validation.

For a while, though, the path forward was clouded by delays, silence, and speculation. But Khabib cut through the noise. “It was a hard fight,” he said, recalling Usman’s narrow win in the PFL world championship. “He’s fighting October 4 in Dubai with the same guy.” But what Khabib added next wasn’t just commentary, it was conviction.

“I hope you don’t try to take from me advice. You never have. I want you to do this by yourself. Because you cannot take that from me.” The words were meant for Usman, but they resonated far beyond the family. When Khabib speaks, it’s not just guidance, it’s a challenge. And the kind that echoes louder than anything a rival could ever say.

Well, this raises the million-dollar question: if he wasn't truly committed to fighting, how genuine can we expect him to be about making a comeback?